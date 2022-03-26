Skip to main content

'Missing the Mark': Cold-Shooting Mavs Blown Out By Timberwolves

Sometimes it's just simply not your night, and tonight definitely wasn't the Dallas Mavericks' night in Minnesota.

With the NBA playoffs on the horizon, the Dallas Mavericks took on the Minnesota Timberwolves for the second time this week. This time, though, it was at Target Center instead of the cozy confines of American Airlines Center.

It's tough to beat a high-quality team two times in the same week – especially when that opposing team is desperately trying to avoid the Play-In Tournament – and the Mavs fell to the Timberwolves this time around, 116-95.

The loss drops Dallas to 45-29 while Minnesota improved to 43-32. The Mavs and Timberwolves ended their regular-season series in a 2-2 tie with each team defending home court every time.

USATSI_17966879
USATSI_17966872
USATSI_17966510

Luka Doncic led the way for Dallas, finishing with 24 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists in 37 minutes. He shot 8-of-18 from the field and 5-of-11 from deep. Unfortunately for the Mavs, Doncic ended up receiving his 15th technical foul of the season. If Doncic gets one more technical foul, he'll be suspended for one game.

Although Doncic had a respectable statistical night, his supporting cast did not, as non-Luka Mavs shot 5-of-32 from deep in Minnesota. Dorian Finney-Smith, Reggie Bullock, Jalen Brunson and Maxi Kleber combined to go 3-of-25 from 3-point range. Kleber, who is in the midst of the worst shooting slump of his career, is 7-of-47 from deep since the All-Star break.

Dwight Powell, Jalen Brunson and Dorian Finney-Smith were the only other Mavericks to score double-digit points, finishing with 13, 11 and 11 respectively.

USATSI_17966874
USATSI_17966516
USATSI_17966517

All five starters and two bench players scored in double-figures for the Timberwolves, led by Karl-Anthony Towns, who finished with 20 points and nine rebounds while shooting 7-of-10 from the field.

Next up, the Mavs will attempt to bounce back at home on Sunday against the Utah Jazz, who just lost to the Charolette Hornets. Both Dallas and Utah are 45-29, so the winner of Sunday's matchup will have sole possession of the fourth-seed in the Western Conference standings.

