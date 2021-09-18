LISTEN: Mavs' Ntilikina Expectations; Doncic Clapping Back At Social Media Trolls?

LISTEN: What can the Dallas Mavericks realistically expect out of the Frank Ntilikina signing? Is Luka Doncic passive aggressively clapping back at social media trolls lately? We discuss that and much more on this episode of Mavs Step Back LIVE.

Things are about to start ramping up in a big way, as Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks begin training camp about a week and a half from now before they ultimately tip off the the new NBA season on October 21 against Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks.

Although the offseason has been relatively quiet for Dallas after that first day of free agency, this week the team signed former New York Knicks guard Frank Ntilikina to a two-year minimum deal with the second year being a team option. After widely being connected to the Mavs before the 2017 NBA Draft, Ntilikina finally makes his way to Dallas four years later. Can the Mavs develop him in a way the Knicks couldn't? What are realistic expectations for Ntilikina heading into training camp? Will the Mavs be cutting another veteran guard in the coming weeks?

READ MORE: Can New Guard Frank Ntilikina Help Mavs' Biggest Weakness?

On this live-recorded episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast, lead host Dalton Trigg is joined by his friend Ruben, who is more widely and fondly known by Mavs fans as RedditMavericks on Twitter. Together, the guys discuss the Ntilikina signing, whether Doncic is taking social media trolling personally given his recent posts, Jalen Brunson's lingering contract extension situation and more!

CONTINUE READING: Where’s Mavs’ Luka Doncic Rank Among Top Young NBA Talents?