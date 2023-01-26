NBA Trade Rumor: Mavericks Have Interest in Raptors' Fred VanVleet

With the need for additional playmaking on the Dallas Mavericks' roster alongside Luka Doncic, could Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet be a viable option at the NBA trade deadline? Dallas is apparently interested.

The Dallas Mavericks (25-24) find themselves in a bit of a slump as they've lost eight of their last 11 games and have fallen to No. 6 in the Western Conference.

One gaping hole for Jason Kidd's squad all season long has been the lack of playmaking and quality ballhandlers alongside Luka Doncic since the departure of Jalen Brunson in the offseason.

Spencer Dinwiddie has been about what you'd expect of him coming into this season, but Dallas is still yearning for more, especially if they want to be a serious contender in the West.

With the trade deadline just two weeks away, fans are begging for the Mavs to make a move.

On Wednesday, it was reported by Bleacher Report that the Mavericks would be one of several teams interested in Raptors guard Fred VanVleet if he becomes available.

Either the Raptors and VanVleet will extend their marriage, or the team will look to get value for him in a trade before the deadline. If it's the latter, several playoff contenders (at least teams that consider themselves playoff contenders) would have interest, such as the Miami Heat, Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Dallas Mavericks, Phoenix Suns and Washington Wizards. So, too, would the Orlando Magic, per multiple NBA sources.

VanVleet has taken a bit of a step back this season, averaging 19.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 6.3 assists, and 1.6 steals per game. His shooting numbers have gone down too, as he’s shooting just 38.9 percent from the field and 34.1 percent from downtown.

With that said, FVV would be an upgrade for the Mavericks while stepping into a starting role and sending Spencer Dinwiddie to the bench — which is probably the ideal role for him.

VanVleet can opt out of his current deal this offseason, and there has been recent speculation that that's his plan. For any trade partner that acquires FVV ahead of the deadline, they’ll need to be confident that re-signing VanVleet is in the cards — especially if you're the Mavericks, who are fresh off the Brunson debacle.

The Raptors have not met expectations this season, which has led to rumors swirling leading up to the trade deadline. If made available, Dallas should at least inquire about the price for VanVleet.

