With the trade deadline approaching, DallasBasketball.com analyzes five ways the Mavericks can improve their roster.

The Dallas Mavericks (25-24) sit as the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference as the NBA All-Star break and the trade deadline rapidly approach.

For Dallas, the current roster looks like it needs a shake-up of some sort, as the Mavs have lost seven of their last nine games. With the playoff race in the West so tight, a needle-moving trade could jump Dallas into true contention.

Last week, a report from ESPN noted that Luka Doncic has 'strongly indicated' that he wants the Mavericks to improve the roster before the Feb. 9 deadline. Doncic and Mavericks owner Mark Cuban later denied the report, but it’s still something to keep in mind.

Where there's smoke, there's usually fire. This isn’t to say that Doncic has demanded moves be made, but you can bet the MVP candidate wouldn't mind an improved roster around him.

Here are the five routes that the Mavs could take at the trade deadline.

Add Secondary Playmaker

This one is evident and something that's been harped on since the loss of Jalen Brunson in the offseason. The brief trials of Facu Campazzo and Kemba Walker quickly fizzled out, and the inconsistency of Jaden Hardy's minutes speak to coach Jason Kidd's lack of trust in the rookie.

As for trade candidates to join Dallas' backcourt, or trades in general for the Mavericks, does said acquisition move the needle for this season? Or is it more of a move for the future?

Doncic can't do it himself alongside Spencer Dinwiddie and with the inconsistency off the bench as for playmaking and ballhandling, a move in this area is needed.

Josh Green's improvement as a playmaker is noted but unless Kidd increases Hardy's minutes and the rookie continues to grow into a consistent option off the bench, an additional veteran off the bench is necessary for a long postseason run.

Potential Targets: Fred VanVleet, Immanuel Quickley, Monte Morris, Goran Dragic

Improve Scoring/Shooting Depth

Same for a playmaking perspective, Doncic can't score the ball all on his own. Outside of the combined 35 points per game from Dinwiddie and Christian Wood, where the scoring comes for the Mavericks has been inconsistent all season long.

With the streaky shooting from Tim Hardaway Jr., Dorian Finney-Smith, and Reggie Bullock, more consistency from the outside could be of need for Kidd's rotation as the Mavericks shoot the third-most 3-pointers per game at a league-average clip of 36 percent.

Bullock has shot better as of late after another slow start to the season and Finney-Smith just returned from injury, but landing another knock-down shooter or two who can also attack off the dribble will enhance Dallas' offense by a mile.

Potential Targets: Bojan Boganovic, Gary Trent Jr., Malik Beasley, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Eric Gordon

Bolster Frontcourt

It's clear the JaVale McGee signing has been a dud and shouldn't be in the rotation. Christian Wood and Dwight Powell have held down the paint in Maxi Kleber's absence but Dallas still ranks dead last in rebounding and 26th in blocks.

Though Wood has come alive from a rim-protection perspective, there's still some gaping holes there for Dallas when it comes to rebounding and defending the rim as a whole, which have been issues for the Mavericks for some time now.

Once Kleber is back in the fold, Dallas will have a quality, versatile big to throw out there for 20-25 minutes per game, but is it enough for a playoff run against the likes of Nikola Jokic, Domantas Sabonis, Zion Williamson, and potentially Anthony Davis?

We think not.

Potential Targets: Myles Turner, Daniel Gafford, Richaun Holmes, Andre Drummond

Swing for Big Fish

Now, this is the least likely option of the four before the deadline but it's the biggest needle-mover.

Luka Doncic has shown he can lead a team deep in the playoffs without a true All-Star next to him. But with the loss of Brunson, who is now playing at an All-Star level in New York, acquiring a second star next to Doncic would help set the Mavericks up for another deep playoff run.

But, who is that big fish?

There aren't many available at the moment and the trade market was surely turned on its head due to the haul Minnesota received in the Rudy Gobert trade. But with that said, the Mavericks also don't have many shiny assets that teams would ultimately desire.

Consider this a long shot for now but something Dallas' front office will certainly need to revisit in the near future.

Potential Targets: Pascal Siakam, Zach LaVine, OG Anunoby

Stand Pat

This is probably the least popular route but one that could very well be what happens.

The pressure is on for the Mavericks to improve their roster around Doncic but any move made by GM Nico Harrison and company has to be calculated and a long-term option.

Dallas doesn't get many cracks at improving the team while in Doncic's second contract, so wasting a first-round pick or two on a move that won't help the Mavericks become a contender for the foreseeable future is gravely frowned upon.

One or two miniscule moves to add some depth in the areas listed above without sending out future assets is fine, but letting go of a first-round pick that could be used for a big fish in the future when the time is right would, we think, be self-sabotage.

Thus … the conundrum.

