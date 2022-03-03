'Thirsty for Revenge?' Dallas Mavs GAMEDAY vs. Warriors

Skip to main content

DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks host a Golden State Warriors team thirsty for revenge on Thursday night, in a game that could be a NBA playoffs preview. After celebrating Luka Doncic’s 23rd birthday this week and taking down the feisty Los Angeles Lakers, the Mavs look to keep the party vibes going against the Warriors, who own the second-best record in the NBA.

Dallas has taken eight of the last 10 meetings vs. Golden State, including their biggest comeback win of the season in San Francisco on Sunday. The Mavericks overcame a 21-point second-half deficit to beat Steph Curry and the Warriors. Before that loss, Golden State had won 62 straight games when leading by 20-or-more points.

"I thought we kind of lost our spirit and our energy when they made that push," Golden State coach Steve Kerr said. "We didn't maintain our grit down the stretch. We let the momentum get away from us... It's a good lesson for us." 

Klay Thompson has missed the past two games with a non-Covid-19 illness and is "questionable" to play tonight in Dallas, although he says he will play.

Steph Curry

Luka Doncic

Klay Thompson

Can the Mavs continue to rise in the Western Conference? With only 20 games remaining, Dallas is currently fifth in the west and four games ahead of seventh-place Minnesota. Avoiding the play-in tournament (teams seeded 7-10 in each conference) is key for Dallas. 

FUN FACT: Dallas has 10 regular season games left at home and 10 remaining on the road.

INJURY REPORT, DALLAS: Trey Burke (left shoulder sprain) is questionable; Marquese Chriss (right knee soreness) is out; Tim Hardaway Jr. (left foot surgery) is out; Frank Ntilikina (right ankle sprain) is questionable; Theo Pinson (right fifth finger fracture) is out.

RECORDS: DALLAS MAVERICKS (37-25) VS. GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS (43-19)

WHEN: Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. CT

LOCATION: American Airlines Center (Dallas, TX) 

TV/RADIO: BSSW, 97.1 The Eagle (KEGL) 

Luka Doncic

Coach Jason Kidd

Doncic and Brunson

ODDS: The Mavs are 2-point favorites vs. the Warriors.

NEXT: The Mavs have three more games in-a-row at home, starting with the Sacramento Kings, then the Utah Jazz and finishing with the New York Knicks

LAST WORD: Dinwiddie on his new teammate, Doncic (and that incredible dunk vs. the Lakers): 

"He's more athletic than you think. I didn't think he was going to do it. ... I think he was just mad. ... When you have the best player on the court every night, you have a chance to win basketball games."

