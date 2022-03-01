Mavs Donuts: Luka vs. LeBron; NBA Roundup - 'Where Amazing Happens'

DallasBasketball.com lists 12 of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Dallas Mavericks news and analysis.

Donut 1: New Mavs Jerseys Leaked?

Last week, 2022-2023 “City Edition” and “Statement” jerseys were leaked for many teams, including the Mavs. For a team that has had the same core uniforms for two decades — and quite honestly, one that could really benefit from a fresh rebranding — any new uniform, even if it’s just temporary, draws a lot of attention from the fan base.

Donut 2: High Rolling with Spencer Dinwiddie

Spencer Dinwiddie is showing promise through his first four games with his new team, but what does his future look like with the Dallas Mavericks?

Dinwiddie shot 10-14 from the field in the Golden State Warriors game, including a 2-4 mark from the three-point line, and led both teams with a +17 boxscore plus-minus. Playing all 12 minutes in the final quarter, he led the team with 10 points in the period.

Aside from the apparent importance of his play, Dinwiddie's on-court leadership spoke volumes on a night where the Mavs could have easily packed it up mentally. Dallas dropped their 19-point deficit to four points before Doncic stepped back on the court in the fourth quarter. Without Dinwiddie, a blowout loss was in play.

Donut 3: Luka Doncic's MVP Rise

DallasBasketball.com's Grant Afseth broke down the on-court effects of Luka Doncic playing without Kristaps Porzingis, and how it affects the overall function of the Mavs.

Instead of trying to work touches into the half-court offense for Porzingis, the Mavericks are able to use a more spread pick-and-roll and dribble handoff oriented attack where Doncic's scoring and playmaking are the starts of the typical possession. Teams have to react to the threat he poses and the complementary options in the offense experience benefit as a result.

The focus has long shifted away from reacting to no longer having Porzingis in the fold. Instead, the Mavericks aim to see what they have in Bertans and Dinwiddie going forward ahead of the start of the playoffs.

Donut 4: Triple Threat

The Dallas Mavericks are experiencing success with the three-guard lineup of Luka Doncic, Jalen Brunson, and Spencer Dinwiddie. Could this trend carry over into the NBA Playoffs?

Afseth analyzed how the three-guard combo works in the Mavs' favor.

On offense, by playing their three-guard lineups, the Mavericks have three players on the guard that can make plays off the dribble as opposed to having multiple 3-and-D wings and a play-finishing center that relies on the playmaking of others.

Donut 5: Lebron Involved In Las Vegas NBA Team?

The NBA last added expansion franchises in 2004 when the league grew to 30 teams with the addition of the Charlotte Bobcats. Could the league look to soon add more franchises into the fold?

On the latest edition of The Bill Simmons Podcast, Simmons claims to have "intel" about the NBA's plans to expand to Las Vegas with the involvement of superstar LeBron James in the ownership group.

Donut 6: Luka Doncic Enters "Jordan" Year

With Luka Doncic turning 23 years old – or rather, entering his 'Jordan Year' – Dallasbasketball.com compared the first four seasons of his career with the great Michael Jordan.

Jordan turned 23 years old during his second NBA season, so for more of a fair comparison, we look at both his and Doncic's first four seasons in the league instead of age. Jordan's career averages to that point are as follows: 32.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 5.3 assists while shooting 50.6 percent from the field and just 16.4 percent from deep.

Jordan was a four-time All-Star and had three All-NBA Team selections (two First Team and one Second Team). Jordan also made the NBA's All-Defensive First Team in his fourth season. Does Doncic stack up well to the GOAT? Read more here.

Donut 7: On This Day

On March 1, 1973, one of Dirk Nowitzki's early rivals breathed his first breath. Chris Webber, born in Detroit, Michigan, blossomed into one of the stars of Michigan's "Fab Five", then became a five-time NBA All-Star. He celebrates his 49th birthday today.

Donut 8: Ja Morant Does It All

Do you remember the old NBA promo, "Where Amazing Happens"?

I think Adam Silver should get a hold of the marketing department and place Memphis Grizzlies' point guard Ja Morant as the poster boy for gravity-defying dunks.

Sunday evening saw the first-time NBA All-Star post a franchise-record 52 points over the San Antonio Spurs and posterized Jakob Poeltl.

Donut 9: Toronto Raptors Blowout Brooklyn Nets

Despite pulling off a blockbuster trade at the trade deadline, injuries and losses continue to pile up for the Brooklyn Nets. Monday evening saw more of the same as the Toronto Raptors bested the Nets 133-97.

Due to Kyrie Irving's vaccination status, the star point guard couldn't play at the Barclays Center, leaving the Nets with LaMarcus Aldridge as the team's leading scorer with 15 points. Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes had a game-high 28 points.

Donut 10: Miami Heat Tame the Chicago Bulls

Two of the top teams in the Eastern Conference battled for the prime position Monday night. The Miami Heat bested the Chicago Bulls 112-99, securing their spot for the one-seed, for now.

Surprisingly, Gabe Vincent tied with Tyler Herro for a team-high 20 points. The Heat continues to showcase why they are the best team in their respective conference with an effort all-around.

Donut 11: Would Dallas Draft Bronny to Lure LeBron James?

Mark Cuban recently commented on the thought of Bronny and LeBron James as a packaged deal.

During an appearance on the “Pardon My Take” podcast, Mavericks governor Mark Cuban expressed that James' comments about wanting to play with Bronny were "super smart by LeBron."

In a separate interview with Sportsgrid, Cuban stated he would "probably not" burn a second-round pick, and that the situation depends on how good of a prospect Bronny becomes.

Donut 12: What's Next For Mavs?

Los Angeles is typically dubbed "the city of angels," but it's more hell than heaven this season for the Lakers. While the Mavs and Lakers come off two entirely different performances, a trap game is in play for Doncic after celebrating his twenty-third birthday in party central Los Angeles. Can Doncic top his childhood idol, LeBron James, who has even compared Doncic's game to his own recently?

DallasBasketball.com's Bri Amaranthus previewed the Mavs-Lakers game – stats, betting odds, fun facts, injury report – get it all right here.