'Learning From Playoff Past': Doncic Continues Surge; Mavs GAMEDAY vs. Clippers

DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks look to keep their winning ways alive vs. the Los Angeles Clippers, the team that has knocked them out of the NBA playoffs the past two seasons, on Thursday night at American Airlines Center.

The Western Conference foes will play again and finish the season series on Saturday night. LA's roster is missing a big piece from the last time they matched up with the Mavs; Paul George, elbow injury, remains out. The Clippers have already been without Kawhi Leonard this entire season as well due to an ACL tear he suffered in the postseason last year.

The Clippers are coming off back-to-back 20+ point losses to the Milwaukee Bucks and Memphis Grizzlies. LA gave up 137 and 135 points in those games, respectively.

The Mavs are on a three-game winning streak after snagging a 116-86 win over the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday. The game marked star Luka Doncic's 32nd career game with at least 30 points and 10 assists, tying him with Oscar Robertson for the most in NBA history prior to turning 23 years old.

With the NBA trade deadline on Thursday and All-Star break next week, blocking out distractions will be key for the Dallas team. The Mavs will also be without Kristaps Porzingis vs. the Clippers. It will be the sixth-consecutive game Porzingis has missed due to a right knee bone bruise. Dallas' big man has missed 22 of the teams 56 games.

FUN FACT: Doncic is currently riding a 7-game streak recording 10 or more assists, which is the longest streak of his career. If he totals 10 or more assists in one more game, Doncic will tie current Dallas head coach Jason Kidd for the longest streak of games with double-digit assists in franchise history.

FLASHBACK: The Mavs and Clippers split a pair of games in Los Angeles in November back when Paul George was still playing. George for the last 22 games after he suffered a torn UCL in his elbow.

INJURY REPORT: Kristaps Porzingis (right knee bone bruise) is out; Sterling Brown (left foot soreness) is questionable; Tim Hardaway Jr. (left foot surgery) is out.

RECORDS: DALLAS MAVERICKS (32-23) VS. LA CLIPPERS (27-29)

WHEN: Thursday, February 8, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. CT

LOCATION: American Airlines Center (Dallas, TX)

TV/RADIO: BSSW, 97.1 The Eagle (KEGL)

ODDS: TBD

NEXT: This is game five of a six-game home stand. Next up is another game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

LAST WORD: Coach Jason Kidd on not playing down to the competition:

"Yeah, we talk about it a lot, learning from our past experiences and what we can control. Our energy and effort (vs. the Pistons) was high. No matter who we play, that's the way we have to come out – we can't just play the good teams."