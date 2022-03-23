Season Sweep? Mavs GAMEDAY vs. Rockets

DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks host the Houston Rockets on Wednesday without star Luka Doncic in the lineup. Dallas would be smart to not overlook the Rockets despite their NBA worst record, with Houston fresh off an upset over the Washington Wizards.

Spencer Dinwiddie will likely start in place of Doncic, who is out with right ankle soreness. The last time Doncic was sidelined, Dinwiddie recorded 36 points and seven assists against the Sacramento Kings.

With a win, the Mavs would sweep the season series with Houston for the first time since 2011-12, when coach Jason Kidd was still playing for the team.

The Mavs did beat the Timberwolves on Monday night despite an uncharacteristically off night from Doncic. Including Doncic's 15 points, the Mavericks received double-figure scoring outings from six players, each reaching or exceeding the 15-point threshold. Dwight Powell (22) and Spencer Dinwiddie (20) combined for 42 points.

Finney-Smith vs. Timberwolves © Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports Doncic and Dinwiddie © Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports Jalen Brunson vs. Timberowlves

FLASHBACK: Dallas leads the season series, 3-0, having won all three games by double digits and an average margin of 15.7 points

INJURY REPORT, DALLAS: Davis Bertans (right knee soreness) is out; Luka Doncic (right ankle soreness) is out; Tim Hardaway Jr. (left foot surgery) is out; Theo Pinson (right fifth finger fracture) is out; Moses Wright (G League two-way) is out.

RECORDS: DALLAS MAVERICKS (44-28) VS. HOUSTON ROCKETS (18-54)

WHEN: Wednesday, March 23, 2022 • 7:30 p.m. CT

LOCATION: American Airlines Center (Dallas, TX)

TV/RADIO: BSSW, 97.1 The Eagle (KEGL)

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports Rockets upset Wizards Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports Rockets upset Wizards Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports Rockets upset Wizards

ODDS: The Mavs are 9.5-point favorites vs. the Rockets.

NEXT: The Mavericks face the Timberwolves again Friday in an important game in Western Conference playoff seeding. Fifth-place Dallas (44-28) leads seventh-place Minnesota (42-31) by 2.5 games.

LAST WORD: Coach Jason Kidd on the Mavs in clutch situations:

"I don't think anyone panics. I think offensively, we know what we're trying to get to. And then defensively, it's about getting the rebound – and that's probably the one area that we just have to clean up; we had some 50/50 balls there. Everybody understands what they have to do: the assignments are clear, their role is clear and they execute.”