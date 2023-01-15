Mavs Injury Update: Christian Wood OUT vs. Blazers

Coming off a massive performance against the Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks versatile big man Christian Wood will miss Saturday’s matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers. Who will step up?

The Dallas Mavericks are already riddled with injuries, as Josh Green, Dorian Finney-Smith and Maxi Kleber have all been out for over a month now. The injury situation is only getting worse on Saturday night as they take on the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center.

According to the latest injury report from Mavs PR, versatile big man Christian Wood will miss Saturday’s matchup with the Trail Blazers due to an ankle sprain he suffered in Thursday’s double-overtime thriller against the Los Angeles Lakers.

In the win, Wood put up a stat line that had never been recorded in Mavs franchise history — 24 points, 14 rebounds, six assists and five blocks. He shot 10-17 from the field and was a team-high-tying +18 in 47 minutes of action.

Portland is usually a good matchup for Wood, so his absence will likely be felt in a big way unless Dwight Powell, JaVale McGee and Davis Bertrans can muster up enough production to get the Mavs by. Hopefully Wood will be back on Sunday night as the Mavs face the Blazers yet again on the second night of a back-to-back.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Mavericks? Click Here.

Follow DallasBasketball.com on Twitterand Facebook.