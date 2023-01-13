LISTEN: Reactions to Mavs' Dramatic Double OT Win Over Lakers; Luka Out-Clutching LeBron

The Dallas Mavericks outlasted the Los Angeles Lakers in a physical double-overtime win on Thursday night. Our Mavs Step Back Podcast gives a full recap with reactions to what transpired at Crypto.com Arena, as well as trade speculation with the Feb. 9 deadline looming.

In a game that had no business being as thrilling as it was, the Dallas Mavericks (24-19) outlasted the Los Angeles Lakers (19-23) at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday night as Luka Doncic out-clutched LeBron James in a 119-115 win.

Down 101-98 with less than 10 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, Doncic hit one of his patented step-back 3s to send the game into overtime. Then, with the Mavs down 108-105 with less than 50 seconds remaining in overtime, Doncic hit another step-back 3-pointer to send the game into double overtime where Dallas ultimately got back in the win column.

On the latest episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast, we recap everything that transpired on Thursday night, including Doncic’s heroics and Christian Wood putting up a stat line that no other Maverick has before. As well as Wood has played, the Mavs should definitely offer him a contract extension in hopes of avoiding free agency this summer.

From there, we talk about the latest injury updates for Josh Green and Dorian Finney-Smith, as well the handful of trade rumors the Mavs have been mentioned in recently. Will the Mavs be buyers at the Feb. 9 trade deadline, or will they mainly look to get off of a few bad contracts?

