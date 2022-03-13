Mavs Injury Update: Bullock OUT; Finney-Smith, Brunson Status vs Celtics
The Dallas Mavericks are set to take on the Boston Celtics on Sunday in a nationally televised matinee game, but they could be doing so without a variety of key starters.
The Mavericks, who could potentially be without Jalen Brunson (right thigh contusion) and Dorian Finney-Smith (right arm contusion), will definitely be without Reggie Bullock, who will miss today's game due to personal reasons.
In the event that all of the Mavericks' players on the injury report are unable to play against the Celtics, Sterling Brown appears to be a prime candidate to start and receive a hefty increase in playing time along with Josh Green and Spencer Dinwiddie.
Green and Dinwiddie received the starting nod when Brunson and Finney-Smith were unable to play against the Rockets on Friday, and both did an admirable job of filling in. Green finished with 10 points, six rebounds, four steals and two blocks in 36 minutes. Dinwiddie pitched in with 16 points and seven assists.
The Mavericks opted to keep Maxi Kleber coming off the bench in their previous outing when Finney-Smith and Brunson were each sidelined in order to keep him in his backup center role.
Against a team as hot as the Celtics, the Mavericks could certainly use all of the help they can get. With three starters potentially being ruled out, Dallas will need Luka Doncic to shoulder the load once again. Can he pull off the same heroics he did in November?
Having Dinwiddie in the lineup alongside Doncic will be helpful for the Mavericks. At the very least, Dinwiddie poses another threat that can get downhill and create off the dribble. Boston will surely key-in on Doncic using aggressive stunts and tags in ball screen situations.
Being shorthanded on the wing against a Celtics team that features Jayson Tatum, who has had an incredible recent run of games, along with Jaylen Brown, will be a tough set of circumstances for the Mavericks to overcome.
Since the All-Star break, Tatum is averaging a staggering 34.9 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 4.6 assists. He's emerging as an MVP candidate as the Celtics continue to rise up the Eastern Conference standings.