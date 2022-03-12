Skip to main content

Mavs Start Spencer Dinwiddie, Josh Green Against Rockets

With Dorian Finney-Smith and Jalen Brunson sidelined, the Dallas Mavericks will start Spencer Dinwiddie and Josh Green against the Houston Rockets.

The Dallas Mavericks will take on the Houston Rockets during a Friday matchup at the Toyota Center. 

The Mavericks will be without Dorian Finney-Smith (right arm contusion) and Jalen Brunson (right thigh contusion) against the Rockets. Dallas will be deploying Spencer Dinwiddie and Josh Green in the starting lineup as a result of that. 

Dinwiddie moving into the starting role comes with no surprise given that he's the go-to option to start when one of Luka Doncic or Brunson are sidelined. 

It's been a luxury for the Mavericks to have Dinwiddie as a third guard to step up and shoulder a heavier usage when needed. He's already accustomed to being a starting guard during his previous NBA stops. 

In his two starts with the Mavericks, Dinwiddie has averaged 29.5 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 4.5 assists. He was particularly instrumental when Doncic was sidelined for their recent win over the Sacramento Kings with 36 points and seven assists. 

The Mavericks did have the option of selecting Maxi Kleber as a starter next to Dwight Powell, but the thinking behind it was likely to keep him on the bench to serve as the backup center option. 

Mavericks Guard Spencer Dinwiddie

Dallas Mavericks Celebrate

Spencer Dinwiddie Drives vs. Kings

Josh Green can fill in as a small ball power forward option using his energy on defense. Meanwhile, the Rockets will be without their starting frontcourt with Jae'Sean Tate and Christian Wood remaining sidelined. 

There hasn't been a need for a go-to option to turn to when Finney-Smith has been sidelined given he has been sidelined for just one of the Mavericks' 66 games prior to their matchup against the Rockets. 

Green has started in seven of his 90 appearances so far in his NBA career with two of those coming this season. He is averaging just 4.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.5 assists in his starts in 2021-22.

