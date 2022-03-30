Mavs Coach Jason Kidd: 'LeBron James is Greatest of All-Time'

Although LeBron James hasn't caught Michael Jordan in the championships department, Jason Kidd doesn't think that matters at this point.

Well before the Dallas Mavericks (47-29) beat down the wilting Los Angeles Lakers (31-44) on Tuesday night, everyone pretty much already knew that would be the likely outcome, especially since 37-year-old superstar LeBron James was out with an ankle injury.

James, who is about to finish up his 19th NBA season, recently passed Karl Malone for No. 2 on the All-Time Scoring List and remarkably leads the league in scoring with an average of 30.1 points per game on 52.3 percent from the field and 35.9 percent from 3-point range. On a Lakers team that has struggled greatly, James has been one of the few bright spots.

When discussing who is the basketball GOAT (Greatest of All-Time), James and Michael Jordan's names are always the two that pop up. They are in a tier all their own, and for good reason. Although Jordan has the upper hand with six championships to James' four, James' ability to sustain his superstar prime for nearly two decades gives him a legitimate case.

Before the Mavs' latest win against the Lakers, Mavs coach Jason Kidd gave his two cents about who he thinks the basketball GOAT is.

"I think LeBron will go down as the greatest to do it," said Kidd. "When you look at his numbers – what he's done on and off the floor – no one's done that. You've got to put the whole package together. He's the greatest of all-time.

Although the debates are always close these days, James could potentially leave the game with little question as to who truly is the best to ever do it depending on how and where he ends his career. Will James stay in Los Angeles and be content putting up big numbers on subpar rosters, or will he decide to play elsewhere in order to have a real chance to add to his ring count? It should be an interesting offseason.