Kicked-Out Kidd: Mavs Coach Reveals Cause For Ejection

In the fourth quarter of the Dallas Mavericks' 135-102 loss to the Washington Wizards on Friday, the officiating crew called Mavs coach Jason Kidd for a quick pair of technical fouls; resulting an his first ejection of the season.

Frustration levels were running high for the Mavericks given they were trailing by nearly 30 points for much of the fourth quarter. Before Kidd was called for his double techs, Spencer Dinwiddie was the recipient of a technical foul, too.

Kidd had received just one technical foul prior to Friday's game, which made it all the more surprising that he was called for two in one game.

In the post-game press conference, Kidd described what he felt led to official Tony Brothers calling him for the two techs that ultimately caused him to get ejected.

"I asked about the delay of game when one one of the players was getting undressed," Kidd said. "We have a grey area of like, ‘We can do that, we can't do that.' That crew just didn't see it, so I asked about that. Tony (Brothers) has thrown me out as a player and now as a coach. What I said to him was 'Whose ball is it?'

“And he took that personal, unfortunately, and threw me out. It happens."

When asked if there was screaming at the officials that went into his ejection, Kidd stated he did not scream and he "can't believe" he was called for the second technical foul leading to his ejection.

"There was no screaming, I can't believe I got the second (technical)," Kidd said. "We'll see what the league says."

Dinwiddie shared his insight into what he saw that could have gone into Kidd's technical fouls. He felt it was "non-verbal cues" that must have gotten his coach tossed from the game since what was said to the official was not malicious.

Said Dinwiddie: "The first tech, I know that the second tech he said 'Well, whose ball is it?' Then, technical again, and tossed him. 90 percent of communication is non-verbal so it had to be the non-verbal cues that got us the techs because it couldn't have been the words."

The Mavericks will seek to achieve a bounce-back victory against the Milwaukee Bucks to begin the NBA's Sunday slate in a nationally televised broadcast.