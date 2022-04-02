Porzingis Gets Revenge: Mavs Defense Slips In Loss Against Wizards

The Dallas Mavericks came up short against the Washington Wizards in their first matchup against Kristaps Porzingis since the trade.

After handily defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, the Dallas Mavericks faced off against Kristaps Porzingis and the Washington Wizards for the first time since the shocking trade. It was Porzingis' team that came out on top in Friday's showdown with 135-103 being the final score.

The Wizards got off to a hot start and put 41 points on the scoreboard in the first quarter. Washington went on to outscore the Mavericks in each of the remaining periods and led by 28 points when Luka Doncic and the starters checked out at the 3:11 remaining in regulation.

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

It was a struggle for the Mavericks' defense to get stops throughout the game. Paired up with the offense struggling to convert on 3s, there wasn't enough going in their favor to be competitive. It was one of those classic dud performances that tend to happen at times throughout an 82-game schedule.

"Take a couple ass whoopings, then you have all the ammo you need," Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said. "We'll get back to it."

Luka Doncic put together a strong performance in this one with 36 points, seven rebounds, and six assists in 36 minutes. He finished shooting 11-22 from the floor, 4-9 on 3s, and went a perfect 10-10 on free throws.

Jalen Brunson provided the most help for Doncic among his Mavericks teammates. He finished with 21 points, five rebounds, and two assists in 32 minutes. Outside of Doncic and Brunson, none of Dallas' other players produced a double-figure scoring performance in this one.

Porzinigs had a strong outing with 24 points, nine rebounds, and four assists in 30 minutes while dropping in a pair of made 3s. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope ended up being the top performer for the Wizards with 35 points and four rebounds. However, Rui Hachimura was an honorable mention with 21 points, five rebounds, and four assists on the night.

"(Porzingis)'s playing extremely well," Kidd said. "I didn't get a chance to talk to him, early exit. He's playing great and you can see he's happy. It's good to see him out there playing."

Frustration levels were high for the Mavericks late in the game. Spencer Dinwiddie was called for a technical foul, then Kidd received a pair of techs himself and was ejected for the first time this season. Entering this game, Kidd had been called for just one tech overall.

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Following the loss, the Mavericks drop to 48-30 on the season, and now trail the Golden State Warriors (48-29) in the Western Conference for third place by a half-game. Stephen Curry will be sidelined for the remainder of the regular season, but regardless, Dallas must continue to win to maximize their outlook for seeding.

The Mavericks will seek to bounce back when they take on the reigning NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday in a nationally televised matchup.