Skip to main content

Jason Kidd Named West Coach of Month; First Mavs Recipient Since 2011

Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd was named the Western Conference Coach of the Month for March/April.

The NBA announced the recipients of the Coach of the Month for March and April in the Eastern and Western Conferences on Tuesday. Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka and Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd were named the winners. 

The last Mavericks coach to win Western Conference Coach of the Month was Rick Carlisle back in 2011. Kidd previously earned this award three times when he was in the Eastern Conference. 

Jason Kidd, Dallas Mavericks
Jason Kidd, Dallas Mavericks
Jason Kidd, Dallas Mavericks

Under Kidd's leadership, the Mavericks went 16-5 in March and April and finished with a 52-30 record. Dallas' success late in the season played an integral role in the team finishing with the No. 4 overall seed in the Western Conference — the franchise's highest seed since 2011. 

A key reason for the Mavericks' success has been the significant improvement on defense from just a season ago. Luka Doncic has played at an elite level, but now, Dallas is defending well enough to be in position for their closer to lead them to wins more consistently. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_17924803
Play

Next Mavs Up? Breaking Down Non-Doncic Options

Several Mavs would need to step up with running the offense if Luka Doncic misses time any games this postseason.

By Joe Zochert4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks, Utah Jazz
Play

NBA Insider Reports Bleak Outlook For Luka Doncic's Game 1 Availability

ESPN Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported on the status of Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic ahead of Game 1 of the team's series against the Utah Jazz.

By Grant Afseth5 hours ago
5 hours ago
Luka Doncic vs. Jazz
Play

Home-Court Underdogs? Doncic Injury Affects Mavs vs. Jazz Betting Odds

Despite the Mavs being the higher-seeded team with home court advantage, Dallas enters the playoffs as slight underdogs to the Jazz.

By Bri Amaranthus7 hours ago
7 hours ago

"Obviously they can score and they’re talented, but you don't go anywhere if you don't play [defense] once the playoffs begin." Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said about the Mavericks' defense under Kidd.

“So [Kidd] has made a great effort to set some standards, and they bought in. And they can get even better as time goes on, so the future is very bright.”

Jason Kidd, Dallas Mavericks
Luka Doncic, Jason Kidd, Dallas Mavericks
kidd jb mil dal

The Mavericks began the season with a 16-18 record, but have been among the most successful teams since the start of the 2022 calendar year. Each player is bought on defensively and the team has fully leaned into a "Luka ball" style of half-court offense — a result from the Kristaps Porzingis trade. 

With Luka Doncic's status unclear for Game 1 of the Mavericks' first-round series against the Utah Jazz, Kidd's coaching execution will become all the more important. 

USATSI_17924803
News

Next Mavs Up? Breaking Down Non-Doncic Options

By Joe Zochert4 hours ago
Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks, Utah Jazz
News

NBA Insider Reports Bleak Outlook For Luka Doncic's Game 1 Availability

By Grant Afseth5 hours ago
Luka Doncic vs. Jazz
News

Home-Court Underdogs? Doncic Injury Affects Mavs vs. Jazz Betting Odds

By Bri Amaranthus7 hours ago
Luka Doncic, Jason Kidd, Dallas Mavericks
News

Mavs Coach Jason Kidd Shares Latest On Luka Doncic Injury

By Grant Afseth8 hours ago
Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks, Milwaukee Bucks
News

Mavs Donuts: Latest on Luka Doncic Injury; Fallout of Failed Lakers Season

By Grant Afseth8 hours ago
Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks, Utah Jazz
News

Luka Doncic Update: Will Mavericks Star Play Game 1 Against Utah Jazz?

By Grant Afseth12 hours ago
E4C66A2A-3756-4272-A804-F251DEB5CC1F
News

Should Mavs Pursue Blazers’ Jusuf Nurkic in Free Agency?

By Joe Zochert22 hours ago
luka limp
News

Luka Doncic Injury Update: Mavs Reveal MRI Results

By Dalton TriggApr 11, 2022