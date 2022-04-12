Mavs Coach Jason Kidd Shares Latest On Luka Doncic Injury

Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd is prepping for Game 1 of Mavs-Jazz with respect to Luka Doncic's calf injury.

As the Dallas Mavericks continue to prepare for their first-round playoff matchup against the Utah Jazz, Luka Doncic's status for Game 1 remains unclear.

The Mavericks announced that an MRI has confirmed the diagnosis of a strained left calf, which was suffered during Sunday’s 130-120 win over the San Antonio Spurs. There is currently no timetable for his return.

Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said after Tuesday's practice that Doncic is upbeat and the team is preparing for the Jazz under the possibility of being with or without him in the lineup.

“We’ll see,” Kidd said. “He’s in great spirits today. We’ll see how his body feels tomorrow. We’ll prepare with him, and then we’ll also prepare without him.”

Kidd also explained even though the stakes are high, the Mavericks are not going to disregard long-term implications if Doncic is unable to give it a go for the postseason opener.

“If he’s able to go and put on his shoes, then he’s going to go," Kidd said. "If he can’t, we’re not going to put him in a situation to jeopardize it and make things worse.”

Doncic is no stranger to dealing with injuries. He played through a left ankle sprain and a cervical neck strain in last year's playoff series against the Los Angeles Clippers. Depending on the severity of the calf strain, it's difficult to envision him not pushing to play within reason.

Whether Doncic is able to play in Game 1 or not, the Mavericks will be relying on Jalen Brunson and Spencer Dinwiddie to play key roles in the backcourt.

When Doncic is able to play, he will look to continue his historic postseason performance. He's played 13 playoff games in his career, with averages of 33.5 points, 8.8 rebounds and 9.5 assists.

The Mavericks are not required to submit an injury report to the NBA until Friday. Kidd claims the team is not being "coy" with information to claim a competitive edge over Utah.

