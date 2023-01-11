Mavs Injury Updates: Coach Jason Kidd Gives Latest Info

More information will be provided about the injury recovery process on Thursday for Dallas Mavericks players Josh Green, Dorian Finney-Smith, and Maxi Kleber.

Green, who has been recovering from an elbow injury, appears to be the closest one to returning among the Mavs' inactive players. Before departing for their current road trip, he participated in multiple days of contact.

The Mavs practiced twice since returning from their recent road trip. During the portion of Friday's practice that was open to the media, he spent much of his time participating in 1-on-1 and 3-on-3 against contact with Jaden Hardy and A.J. Lawson.

“There is no exact timetable," Green said on Wednesday regarding a possible return. "I'll be traveling on this road trip. ... I’m just making sure I’m doing the right things for the team — communicating with the training staff, coaching staff, and treatment room..."

Kidd traditionally likes to have players that are returning from injury to have full participation in practice before returning to game action. There is a chance that the Mavs practice on Wednesday after the team's matchup against the LA Clippers on Tuesday night.

Finney-Smith has been recovering from a hip injury that has kept him out of game action since the Mavs' Dec. 19 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Kidd told reporters on Dec. 27 that Finney-Smith would.miss "at least two more weeks" and Jan. 10 marks exactly two weeks from that date.

Kleber is expected to miss extended time due to the torn hamstring injury that he suffered. He did take the court in Los Angeles to get some shots up and had been working out at the team's practice facility prior to departing for their road trip.

After facing the Clippers on Tuesday, the Mavs return to action on Thursday when they take on the Los Angeles Lakers.

