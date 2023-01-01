Mavs Coach Jason Kidd Gives Injury Update on Josh Green's Elbow

Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd shared the latest on Josh Green's recovery from a right elbow sprain before their win over the San Antonio Spurs.

The Dallas Mavericks have played without Josh Green in their lineup since following their 106-105 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Dec. 9. He has remained sidelined due to a right elbow sprain.

Before the Mavs' 126-125 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Friday, Mavs coach Jason Kidd provided an update about Green's continued recovery process. He was re-evaluated at the three-week mark following when he initially suffered the injury.

"He's doing non-contact workouts at a very high level," Kidd said when providing reporters with an injury update on Green. "The next step will be contact once his symptoms allow him to do that. So that's where we are with Josh."

Green has provided the Mavs with a productive season, averaging 7.0 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in 25 games this season. He's offered a highly energetic brand of doing the dirty work while continuing to grow his game offensively. He's shooting 44.4 percent from 3-point range on 2.2 attempts per game, both of which are by far a career-best.

With the Mavs' perimeter players largely relying on catching-and-shoot 3-pointers, Green provides different ways to attack the defense than the typical 3-and-D option. His ability to complete acrobatic finishes on drives and his passing vision as a secondary playmaker makes for a great connective presence to a unit.

Despite not having Green available in their lineup for 12 games in December, the Mavs managed to produce an 8-4 record. The team has also been without Maxi Kleber and Dorian Finney-Smith, who is considered the team's top defenders. With Christian Wood in the starting lineup lately, there has been a full embrace of scoring firepower.

While there hasn't explicitly been a timetable for a return provided regarding Green, his impact will surely be appreciated when it's back. He has been among the most efficient three-man lineup combinations in the NBA when paired with Doncic and Wood.

