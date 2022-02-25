All Bark, No Bite? Towns' Claim as 'Greatest Shooting Big Man' Disrespects Nowitzki

Karl-Anthony Towns has been calling himself the "greatest shooting big man of all-time." That claim is silly, though, and it also disrespects the great Dirk Nowitzki.

While Karl-Anthony Towns' shooting stroke is impressive, his career accolades don't match the braggadocios energy that the Minnesota Timberwolves brought not only All-Star weekend, but also the 2021-2022 season overall. It's also just downright disrespectful to Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki.

Without downplaying Towns' career, hanging onto one feat seems not only like settling for the lowest hanging fruit, but also ignoring a massive void in his resume. Where are the playoff appearances to go along with his efficient shooting?

During an ESPN Podcast, Brian Windhorst, Tim Bontemps, and Tim MacMahon discussed what's wrong with Towns going in the "greatest big man shooting" title.

"He (Towns) looks like a guy who is desperate for success," Bontemps said.

Bontemps' response to Towns holding the trophy from the 3-point contest isn't far-fetched. His trophy case is rather bare for a player with only one playoff appearance that resulted in a gentleman's sweep. However, a 3-point contest won't do much for an all-time discussion.

"Dirk Nowitzki once won the 3-point contest, an NBA championship, and an MVP," MacMahon tweeted after the Wolves' latest attempt to undermine the Big German's accomplishments.

Earlier this season, DallasBasketball.com's Grant Afseth also raised the same question in response to Towns' boasting. Dirk Nowitzki's career is the perfect example for a player such as Towns to attempt to follow. Yes, the efficient shooting matters, but ultimately, the playoff moments will stand as the career measuring stick. Nowitzki had played in 19 playoff games and made a Western Conference Finals appearance at this point in Towns' career.

Nowitzki's patented mid-range game and signature fadeaway, which Kevin Durant and many other stars have adopted into their arsenals, indicates the massive influence that Nowitzki holds on the league and the basketball world at large.

ESPN's Kirk Goldberry compiled a graphic detailing the best shooters from each zone. Nowitzki, unsurprisingly, dominated the mid-range area.

Perhaps one day, Towns will come close to Nowitzki's all-time feats, but for now, it's all bark from a hungry wolf.