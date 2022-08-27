Does Kemba Walker Make Sense for Mavs as Buyout Signing?

As the NBA offseason comes to an end, teams are finalizing their training camp rosters, which can carry up to 20 players. By our count, the Dallas Mavericks currently have one open training camp spot waiting to be filled … assuming a trade or cut doesn’t happen between now and then.

Aside from improving down low, which the Mavs did early in the summer by adding Christian Wood and JaVale McGee, Dallas’ biggest remaining need is a secondary ball-handler and playmaker off the bench with Spencer Dinwiddie set to join Luka Doncic in the starting lineup.

The Mavs’ front office has a lot of faith in Frank Nitilikina, Josh Smith and Jaden Hardy heading into the season, but all of those guys still have a lot to prove in order to fill that specific need. Ntilikina is more of a 3-and-D wing in guard form, Green can pass and play defense, but isn’t necessarily a great ball-handler, and Hardy isn’t a playmaker yet, although he worked on that part of his game extensively at the Las Vegas Summer League.

With room to bring one more body to training camp, should the Mavs consider signing Kemba Walker to see what he has left in the tank?

Bleacher Report believes so … although they have it framed as a trade for Dwight Powell and a 2025 second-round pick between the Mavs and Detroit Pistons. The only problem with that is Walker and the Pistons agreed to a contract buyout on June 30 according to multiple reports, so a trade isn’t necessary.

In 37 games as a starter for the New York Knicks last season, Walker averaged 11.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 25.6 minutes per game. He only shot 40.3 percent from the field, but he shot a more respectable 36.7 percent from deep on 5.4 attempts per game.

That kind of production could serve the Mavs well if it can be transferred into a bench role with less minutes. However, given how Dallas has prioritized size this summer, the idea of adding a 6-0, 32-year-old guard who isn’t exactly known for playing defense might not be too appealing.

Regardless, taking a training camp flyer on a player who could potentially help fill a need can’t hurt anything, and giving that final invite to Walker is something the Mavs should at least mull over.

