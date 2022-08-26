Christian Wood Biggest Key to Mavs’ Contender Status?

Over the past three months, the Dallas Mavericks have experienced a whirlwind of emotions. In May, the team advanced to the Western Conference finals for the first time since 2011. Two months later, their second-leading scorer Jalen Brunson signed with the New York Knicks in free agency.

However, the biggest highlight of the Mavs’ offseason was the trade for double-double machine Christian Wood. At this point, it almost feels as if that move is being underrated a little bit, considering that it happened so early in the summer.

Last season, Wood tallied a career-high 34 double-doubles, matching his total from previous seasons.

In his first season with the Mavs — and also his first time being in a true winning situation — can Wood replicate his statistical success he had in Houston? Can he be good enough to fill Brunson’s spot as the team’s second-best player?

The Athletic gave their answer on the topic, as they believe Wood is the one Maverick with the most to prove.

"The Mavericks won’t regress much next season, but their only real path to improvement comes from Christian Wood," The Athletic wrote. "Wood is undeniably the player with the most to prove."

In Houston, Wood was the team's leading scorer and rebounder, averaging 17.9 points and 10.1 rebounds. His best season came during the 2020-2021 year when he averaged 21 points and 9.6 rebounds.

One of his best attributes is his ability to stretch the floor as a big, as he shot 40 percent on catch-and-shoot 3s. In the final month of the season, he shot 46.8 percent from beyond the arc.

Wood’s versatile scoring, paired with his abilities in the pick-and-roll/pick-and-pop game, could translate into a successful pairing with a slimmer, in-shape Luka Doncic.

"There’s an obvious case for why he’ll fit well with Doncic: his spot-up shooting, lob threat, and on-ball dynamism should be qualities Doncic amplifies," wrote The Athletic.

Having a magician like Doncic should do wonders for Wood, as he can become a lob machine through the pick-and-roll or can create spacing for those around him with his shooting ability.

Since being in the NBA, Wood has yet to experience a winning season. If Wood can put it all together in Dallas, not only does he have a chance of making the playoffs for the first time ever, but he could be the reason the Mavs go from being a good playoff team to a legitimate title contender.

"It's a great opportunity for me, for this organization. Just trying to take that next step,” said Wood. “I just want to win games. My main objective is trying to get to the finals."

