‘Back on Track’: Porzingis Dominates as Mavs Pummel Blazers, 132-117

After falling two games under .500 for the first time this season, the Dallas Mavericks responded with a blowout win against the Portland Trail Blazers as Kristaps Porzingis dominated.

Heading into the Moda Center without seven players, the Dallas Mavericks faced a similarly depleted Portland Trail Blazers team desperate for a win, as they carried a 2-8 record in December.

Dallas has been able to relate to Portland's unfavorable position to a certain extent, as its 15-17 record provides just a two-win cushion over the Blazers. Despite such adverse circumstances, though, the Mavericks demolished Portland in a 132-117 road victory.

As the NBA continues to deal with the latest COVID crisis, the shorthanded Mavericks, who should have reinforcements on the way soon, finally got back in the win column, in large part by scoring the most points in a half this season with 72 points.

Kristaps Porzingis' 24 points (second-highest halftime mark of career) on 3-6 shooting from the three-point line. Late in the second quarter, Dallas capitalized on a short-handed Blazers roster with a 21-3 run.

Porzingis finished with a season-high 34 points, on 3-7 shooting from the three-point line, rejecting two shots, and recording nine rebounds. Lillard scored 26 points, shooting 37 percent from distance.

Noting Porzingis shooting struggles from deep this season, playing against one of the worst defensive teams made a significant difference in his stroke. Furthermore, Porzingis looked at home on offense, both in the post and perimeter, regardless of who guarded him.

Damian Lillard, typically an elite scorer, currently averages a career-low three-point percentage (.32) in addition to scoring his lowest mark (23.8) since his third season. Despite his lower-than-usual numbers, his presence provides Portland with a puncher's chance.

Taking advantage of a Nurkic-less rotation, Mavericks crashed the paint without hesitation, leading to open Porzingis shots and free throws. Dwight Powell scored 11 points in the first quarter ( 22 points total), giving Mavs fans an idea of what to expect for the evening.

Back from health and safety protocols, Josh Green found himself as a playmaker in light of the six players out due to COVID, dishing seven assists, including this athletic dime.

Dallas faces the Sacramento Kings Wednesday evening at the Golden 1 Center, where Luka Doncic is probable to return from health and safety protocols.