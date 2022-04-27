Mavs Have Top Odds To Land Kyrie Irving via Free Agency or Trade?

Speculation about Kyrie Irving's future with the Brooklyn Nets has been fueled by the series sweep by the Boston Celtics.

The Brooklyn Nets faced high expectations entering the season. Instead, they were swept by Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics in the first round of the playoffs.

Things were actually going quite well for the Nets early on. Before Durant suffered an MCL sprain, the team held a 27-15 record despite Kyrie Irving and he was actually widely considered the MVP favorite at the halfway mark.

There was a fallout between Durant and James Harden resulting in the blockbuster NBA trade deadline deal sending him to the Philadelphia 76ers. Now, the Ben Simmons nightmare is at the forefront of the Nets' problems.

Durant had to shoulder a heavy workload after the Harden trade while waiting for Irving's full-time status to be restored. The heavy workload continued in the playoffs with an average of 44.0 minutes per game. With the Celtics' defense loading up on him, he averaged 26.3 points per game but shot just 38.6 percent from the floor.

Much of the attention to the Nets' shortcomings have been focused on Irving. Between initially not being a part of the team then being limited to part-time status, it was challenging for Brooklyn to build team chemistry ahead of the playoffs. The instability has sparked debates about the type of roster changes the Nets should consider.

If Irving was to depart, where would he go? Per BetOnline, the odds for Irving's next team if not the Nets, the Mavericks (+250) trailed only the LA Clippers (+200). Other teams who made the list include the Houston Rockets (+300), Chicago Bulls (+400), Los Angeles Lakers (+400), Miami Heat (+750), and New York Knicks (+1200).

It's unlikely Irving will decide to leave the Nets given how close of a relationship he has with Kevin Durant, but there would be no shortage of interested suitors if he were to be open to the possibility.

“I don’t really plan on going anywhere. This is added motivation for our franchise to be at the top of the league for the next few years,” Irving said. “I’m just looking forward to the summer, and just building with our guys here.”

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith was most vocal among Irving's recent critics — slamming the superstar for a continued lack of commitment after Irving commented on how he will share responsibility in the Nets' plans alongside Durant.

"REALLY!? Really? Are you kidding me? ... The first thing you have to do is commit to showing up to work!"

The Mavericks will have their focus on retaining Jalen Brunson in free agency as opposed to playing the star chasing game. Last offseason, there were high hopes of signing Kyle Lowry all for a deal to be seemingly lined up with the Miami Heat before the actual start of free agency.

The idea of adding Irving from a talent standpoint would be intriguing for just about any team. However, the growing perception of him being unreliable likely would keep some teams from giving it serious consideration.