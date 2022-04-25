Mavs Declined Chance To Sign Jalen Brunson: Report

The Dallas Mavericks had a few chances to get a favorable contract extension in place with Jalen Brunson but declined to do so.

DALLAS - The top storyline facing the Dallas Mavericks right now is their 2-2 series tie with the Utah Jazz in the playoffs. As soon as their 2021-22 season ends, the focus shifts to keeping soon-to-be free agent Jalen Brunson.

The Mavericks had multiple chances to get a four-year, $55.5 million contract extension done with Brunson. There wasn't much motivation to get something done after his disappointing series against the LA Clippers in last year's playoffs.

According to ESPN, the Mavericks didn't even engage in contract extension talks with Brunson before the season despite having a real outlook to get a deal done had they done so.

"Dallas could have signed Brunson to a four-year extension for as much as $55.5 million before the season, but the Mavs didn't offer it then, nor did they engage in negotiations with Brunson's representatives."



Brunson pulled off a strong regular season campaign and even early on, he solidified himself as the full-time starting backcourt partner next to Doncic. He went on to start 61 games this season with averages of 17.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 5.0 assists — all while being among the league's more efficient guards.

Now, Brunson's camp is well aware of the value he's established with a career year in the regular season and his playoff heroics for the Mavericks. He helped to lead Dallas to a 2-1 series edge over the Jazz with averages of 32.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 5.3 assists with Doncic sidelined.

"We've got to figure out if Dallas wants him. Not words," Rick Brunson told ESPN. "Ain't no discount. So don't put it on us. Don't tell me you love me. Show me."

The Mavericks even declined an opportunity to get a contract extension done with Brunson as recently as January, per ESPN. Jalen's father, Rick, encouraged him to "take the money" to lock in the security of getting a deal done, but again, Dallas declined.

"I told him once the season is started, that's it," Rick Brunson told ESPN. "I told the Mavericks, 'Once the season is started, there's no contract talk,' and I went back against my word. In January, I thought he did enough where he deserved [the extension] in January. I said, 'Hey, take the money, man.' He wants security. He wants to live here. And they declined.

ESPN also reported the Mavericks attempted to get a contract extension done with Brunson after the Feb. 10 deadline — the same time they got a four-year, $55.5 million deal done with Dorian Finney-Smith.

Even earlier projections before the playoffs began had estimated Brunson could earn at least $20 million per season on his next contract. As ESPN reported, the ceiling has seemingly been raised to be upwards of $25 million per season.

Whether it's the Pacers, Knicks, or Pistons, there's been plenty of potential suitors linked to Brunson long ahead of his free agency. However, the Mavericks can offer a fifth-year on a contract extension when other teams cannot.

While Brunson has shown in the playoffs that he can step up without Doncic commanding most of the defense's attention, his fit alongside the superstar has certainly helped maximize his abilities. He brings a steady hand initiating an offense but also has thrived attacking off the catch next to Doncic.

The Mavericks surely will do whatever it takes to retain Brunson. The fit is favorable for all parties involved. It seems to be more so a matter of Dallas' appetite to pay the luxury tax, which owner Mark Cuban has expressed willingness to do so.