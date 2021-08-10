Luka Doncic Comments on Signing: Mavs Happy with Offseason?

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic comments on the team's offseason moves. Is the team happy with their new additions?

DALLAS - While much attention was placed on the Dallas Mavericks' potential recruiting efforts in free agency, the top priority remained getting a deal done with Luka Doncic that will keep him in town long-term.

Doncic has since agreed to a five-year, $207 million supermax contract extension that will begin after the 2021-22 NBA season.

While getting a deal done with Doncic is certainly the ideal outcome, the Mavericks did have aspirations of landing a co-star to pair with him. It started out reportedly being that Kawhi Leonard was the primary target then shifted to Kyle Lowry.

Neither player ended up even being close to an option as Leonard returned to the LA Clippers without much question. Meanwhile, Lowry didn't even make it to the official start of free agency without already being heavily linked to the Miami Heat.

The Mavericks shifted course after missing out on Lowry and have since re-signed Tim Hardaway Jr. and Boban Marjanovic and added both Reggie Bullock and Sterling Brown in free agency. Dallas also acquired Moses Brown in part of the Josh Richardson trade.

"We're happy," Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said. "I think we have improved our team considerably. I think if you watched how Slovenia played, and Luka's ability to find open shooters and play a team game, we've got a lot of that. I know Jason's excited, Nico's excited, we're all excited, and Luka as well, going forward."

There was much speculation about whether Doncic would start wondering his attention elsewhere if the Mavericks failed to land a more star-studded free agency haul.

During the press conference after agreeing to his supermax contract extension, Doncic expressed how the Mavericks made 'some great moves' this offseason.

Most interesting of all is that Doncic expressed how 'chemistry' is the 'one of the most important things to win' and how he feels Dallas is in need of that.

“I know we made some great moves in free agency, but one of the most important things to win is chemistry," Doncic said. "I think that's what we need in Dallas.”

The Mavericks have largely kept their roster intact aside from moving on from Josh Richardson, who had an underwhelming lone season in Dallas.

There was previous speculation regarding whether the Mavericks would look to trade Kristaps Porzingis. However, embracing him having a fully healthy offseason to work with and the need for continuity appears to be the direction.

The Mavericks remain linked to names like Goran Dragic and Lauri Markkanen. So while Dallas has not made a move in the last few days, there appears to be some chance of a potential additional move.