Luka Signs $207M Deal: 'I'm Humbled to Remain In Dallas as Part of Mavs'

Let more dogs, ponies, pomp and circumstance commence. "Luka Magic'' is all signed up.
It was a foregone conclusion that Luka Doncic was going to sign his NBA supermax contract - now due to cap calculations a five-year, $207 million extension - shortly after the eligibility date of Aug. 6.

But that doesn't mean his Dallas Mavs shouldn't flex all of their dog-and-pony and pomp-and-circumstance muscle to get it done. And now it is indeed official.

Let more dogs, ponies, pomp and circumstance commence.

"Today is a dream come true,'' Doncic said. (See above.) "I am humbled and excited to remain in Dallas as part of the Mavericks and appreciate the support of my fans.''

So as first noted by The Dallas Morning News, a traveling party of Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, head coach Jason Kidd, general manager Nico Harrison and icon/advisor Dirk Nowitzki traveled to Doncic's hometown of Ljubljana, Slovenia, to formalize the deal with the 22-year-old superstar.

Doncic is overseas, of course, after having led Slovenia to the bronze medal match at this summer's Tokyo Olympics against Australia.

On Monday afternoon, the paperwork was done.

Doncic's extension with the Mavericks will take effect during the 2022-23 season, and will keep the Slovenian Sensation under contract through the summer of 2027.

Doncic, Dallas' two-time All-Star, has emerged as one of the world's top players. He's spent three seasons in NBA, most recently topped by his 2020-21 campaign, during which he averaged 27.7 points, eight rebounds and 8.6 assists per game while shooting 47.9 percent from the field and 35 percent from the arc.

The Mavericks, with Harrison and Kidd new to town, are trying to accelerate the build around Doncic. But of course, first, he needed to be secured. And the Mavs put on a show to make that happen. ... setting up Mavs fans to watch the Luka Show in Dallas for years to come.

