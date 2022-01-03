Mavs Donuts: Luka Returns, DeMar DeRozan Hits Two Straight Game-Winners

Here's a look at 12 of the NBA's biggest storylines for today, including what's going on with the Dallas Mavericks.

DONUT 1: MAVS ROLL OVER THUNDER

Luka Doncic made his return from health & safety protocols as he led the Mavs to a 95-86 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. Check out our recap here.

DONUT 2: GIDDEY THE YOUNGEST TO RECORD TRIPLE-DOUBLE

Despite the loss, Thunder rookie Josh Giddey became the youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double at 19 years and 84 days. He scored 17 points to go with 13 rebounds and 14 assists.

DONUT 3: MAVS ENDED 2021 WITH A WIN

In case you spent the whole week partying, here is a look back at the Mavs' win Friday night over the Sacramento Kings.

DONUT 4: A FULL LOOK BACK AT 2021

And in case you were partying for the whole year, or you just want to take a trip down memory lane, here's a look at 21 of the top DFW sports stories of the year from Richie Whitt.

DONUT 5: PINSON AND CHRISS STICK ON

The Mavs opted to sign Theo Pinson and Marquese Chriss to second 10-day deals after performing well during the duration of their first contract. Chriss led the Mavs with 15 points and seven rebounds in just 14 minutes of play against the Thunder on Sunday night.

DONUT 6: ON THIS DAY, 2021

Stephen Curry scored a career-high 62 points in a 137-122 win against the Portland Trail Blazers. He shot 18 for 31 from the floor and made 8 of 16 shots from deep.

DONUT 7: ROCKET EXPLOSION

During a loss to the Denver Nuggets Friday night, an argument took place in the Houston Rockets' locker room that resulted in Kevin Porter Jr. leaving the arena midgame and Christian Wood refusing to sub in during the second half.

DONUT 8: BROWN 50-BURGER

Boston Celtics wing Jaylen Brown scored a career-high 50 points on 19 of 29 shooting in a 116-111 overtime win over the Orlando Magic. Brown also made five triples and grabbed 11 rebounds.

DONUT 9: ANYONE WANT A JALEN SMITH POSTER?

Check out what second-year Phoenix Suns center Jalen Smith did Sunday against the Charlotte Hornets:

DONUT 10: SO CLOSE YET SO FAR

Miami Heat wing Jimmy Butler had his game-tying attempt bounce off the rim in a 115-113 loss to the Sacramento Kings.

DONUT 11: START THE YEAR JUST HOW YOU ENDED LAST YEAR

Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan hit a game-winner on New Year's Eve against the Indiana Pacers. Then, just over 24 hours later, hit another game-winner against the Washington Wizards. It's a shame that the Mavs weren't able to land DeRozan in the offseason. He would've been an excellent fit next to Doncic and in Kidd's system.

DONUT 12: UP NEXT

The Mavericks are back at it again tonight in the second game of a back-to-back, this time at home against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. CT.