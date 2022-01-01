Happy New Year: Mavs Ring in Win at Kings

Would Dallas close out 2021 with a Happy New Year? Or a Crappy New Year?

The Dallas Mavericks entered Friday's second consecutive game at Sacramento with an intense desire to put so much of 2021 behind them ... not to mention a desire to get to know one another, as COVID has caused this franchise to utilize an NBA-high 24 players coming into the rematch.

The Mavs ended the year on an encouraging note, with first-year coach Jason Kidd's Kristaps Porzingis-Plus-No-Names Crew avenging what happened in Wednesday's 95-94 loss in which Dallas created a Kings opportunity and win that never should've happened. Dallas defeated Sacramento on New Year’s Eve, 112-96.

This Friday afternoon rematch again saw the Mavericks reliant on Porzingis, and on budding standout (and gossiped-about trade piece) Jalen Brunson, natural given that Luka Doncic continues to miss due to COVID. Porzingis totaled 24 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Brunson continued his hot play, putting up 23 points and eight assists while shooting 11-of-19 from the field.

Said Kidd: "KP doesn't get enough credit.''

The Kings were led by Tyrese Haliburton and Marvin Bagley III, who scored 17 and 15 points respectively. But the Mavs engineered a couple of runs that were largely fueled by defensive shutdowns.

Doncic, who has also been bothered by an ankle and knee problem, has missed 10 straight games, the central reason Dallas had dropped to 16-18 before tonight’s victory.

How short-handed is Dallas? Joked Kidd before tipoff: "We’re trying to figure out if I’m eligible to play tonight.”

But you have to love Brunson's mindset, as he told Bally Sports Southwest, "It's just us. It's all we've got. It's all we need."

The Mavericks finish this long road trip on Sunday at Oklahoma City and then come limping home, and yes, to cross into 2022, maybe with a couple of roadie wins but still a victim of COVID, too.