Mavs Donuts: Dirk's Jersey To The Rafters; NBA Roundup

Here's a look at 12 of the NBA's biggest storylines for today, including what's going on with the Dallas Mavericks.

DONUT 1: NO. 41 HEADS TO THE RAFTERS

Dirk Nowitzki's jersey gets retired tonight to be remembered forever in Mavericks lore. Hear what Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic, two of the league's best European players, have to say about Dirk's impact in the league.

DONUT 2: WHAT'S YOUR FAVORITE DIRK MEMORY?

The DB.com staff gathers around the campfire to share their favorite Dirk memories ahead of his jersey retirement.

DONUT 3: DIRK THE GOAT?

There are a lot of candidates for Dallas' sports GOAT, with several Cowboys on the list and Dirk, the latest MVP to win Dallas a championship. But who is your DFW GOAT?

DONUT 4: REGGIE'S BACK

Reggie Bullock struggled at the beginning of the season, but in recent weeks, he has seen improvements in his game.

DONUT 5: ON THIS DAY, 1988

Hall of Famer Pete Maravich suffered a heart attack while playing in a pick-up game in California and died at the age of 40.

DONUT 6: KYRIE'S BACK TONIGHT

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving makes his season debut tonight against the Indiana Pacers. Irving has not played this season in protest of the league's vaccination rules and regulations.

DONUT 7: JA DROPS 26 TO BEAT CAVS

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies won their sixth straight game in a 110-106 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Morant scored a team-high 26 in the win.

DONUT 8: SIAKAM, VANVLEET SHINE IN WIN VS. SPURS

The Toronto Raptors made light work of the San Antonio Spurs last night with a 129-104 win in an empty ScotiaBank Arena. Toronto is the only city neglecting to host fans due to the pandemic.

DONUT 9: KNICKS WIN IN RANDLE'S RETURN

Julius Randle exited health & safety protocols and scored 30 points in the New York Knicks' 104-94 win over the Indiana Pacers.

DONUT 10: CP3 RETURNS TO NEW ORLEANS TO BEAT PELICANS

Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul dropped 15 dimes and scored 11 points in a 123-110 win over the franchise that drafted him, the New Orleans Pelicans.

DONUT 11: JAZZ JOIN HEALTH & SAFETY PROTOCOLS

The Utah Jazz became the 30th and final team to enter a player into health & safety protocols after Joe Ingles tested positive Tuesday.

DONUT 12: UP NEXT

The Mavericks return to the court tonight with Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors in town. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT.