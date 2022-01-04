'Dirk Deserves Everything': Doncic & Jokic Praise Mavs' Legend

Ahead of Dirk Nowitzki’s jersey retirement on Wednesday night, Dallas Mavericks’ current superstar Luka Doncic and reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic shared their admiration for the legend after Monday night’s game.

As we inch closer to Wednesday night, when the Dallas Mavericks will retire Dirk Nowitzki's No. 41 into the rafters forever, the nostalgia has slowly built up as well. Nowitzki means so much to the Mavs and the city of Dallas, but he also had an impact on many others around the world.

The Mavs took down the Denver Nuggets on Monday night by putting up a gritty defensive effort, but that didn't stop reigning MVP from gushing about Nowitzki after the game.

"(Dirk is) one of the few guys that (has played) for one team for their entire career," said Jokic. "I really, really admire him for that. ... He didn't abandon the team."

That quote from Jokic doesn't necessarily bode well for our Jokic-to-Dallas 2023 pipe dream, but you can't keep from grinning when you hear it. Nowitzki has motivated both up-and-coming and current basketball players all around the world with his commitment to the Mavs that eventually led him to the NBA mountain top.

When it comes to loyalty in the NBA, that can go both ways between teams and players. Today, there's only a handful of players who are on the 'Dirk Path', including Jokic, Stephen Curry, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard and hopefully, Luka Doncic.

"He deserves (the recognition) and everything else that happens (on Wednesday)," said Doncic. "He gave so much to Dallas, and Dallas gave back to him.

"He did a lot of things – not just for people from Europe, but I think also in the United States. Everybody has the highest respect for him, the highest everything."

Nowitzki has inspired so many with the things he accomplished throughout his playing career, and now, he'll continue to inspire people in retirement with what is set to take place on Wednesday night.