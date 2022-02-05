Skip to main content

WATCH: Dallas Mavs' Luka Doncic - Top 10 NBA MVP Candidate - Dunks on Sixers

Luka Doncic got off to a slow start, but he is heating up for the Dallas Mavericks and has officially entered the NBA MVP discussion.

After finishing fourth and sixth respectively in the last two years of NBA MVP voting, Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic wasn’t even on the radar this season due to his slow start.

That appears to have changed, as Doncic made a top-10 appearance on NBA.com’s latest ‘MVP Ladder.’ 

And before we get to the list, speaking of "climbing the ladder'' ...

In Friday's 107-98 win over visiting Philly, Doncic recorded his 44th career triple-double, finishing with 33 points, 13 rebounds, and 15 assists. He also recorded his third dunk of the season, in spectacular fashion.

“I think I made some good decisions in getting people involved,” said Doncic. “I think I’ve got to make these decisions more often. … I feel better (physically). That’s something I’m really proud of. I’ve just got to (keep getting) better. I feel more explosive and better.”

Like an MVP candidate.

The list is as follows:

1) Joel Embiid, 76ers

2) Nikola Jokic, Nuggets

3) Giannis Antetokounmp, Bucks

4) Chris Paul, Suns

5) Steph Curry, Warriors

6) DeMar DeRozan, Bulls

7) Ja Morant, Grizzlies

8) Devin Booker, Suns

9) Luka Doncic, Mavs

10) Karl-Anthony Towns, Wolves

Over Doncic’s last eight games, he’s averaging 31.3 points, 9.4 rebounds, 9.4 assists and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 49.4 percent from the field and 38.6 percent from three-point range.

Unfortunately for Doncic, though, the Mavs are just 4-4 in that eight game stretch, including back-to-back losses to two of the worst teams in the league. If Doncic, who has lost about 15 pounds since the start of the season, can keep up this pace, and the Mavs can provide him with a little more help while aiming for homecourt in the playoffs, he might find himself even higher on the MVP list after these final 30 games.

Regardless of where Doncic ends up in the final MVP voting tally, it’s pretty much a certainty that he will make his third-consecutive All-NBA team just as it was when he made the All-Star team last night. Whether it’s a First Team or Second Team appearance is not so much of a certainty, though.

Ja Morant’s stellar season for the Memphis Grizzlies could potentially be what bumps Doncic down to the All-NBA Second Team level. However, if the Mavs can find a way to pass the Grizzlies in the standings over these last 30 games (Dallas currently trails Memphis by six games), Doncic should be a favorite to take First Team honors again.

