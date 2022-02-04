Skip to main content

Mavs Donuts: Doncic Named to All-Star Reserves; NBA Trade Talk & Roundup

On this special All-Star Edition of ‘Mavs Donuts,’ we look at 12 of the NBA's biggest storylines, including everything that’s going on with the Dallas Mavericks.

The Dallas Mavericks are slumping, Luka Doncic made the All-Star team yet again, trade speculation continues, and there were a handful of fun games that took place on the NBA slate.

Here's your special All-Star batch of 'Mavs Donuts,' where we look at 12 of the NBA's biggest storylines of the day, including everything that's going on with the Mavs.

DONUT 1: PORZINGIS OUT VS. PHILLY

The Mavericks initially described Porzingis' injury as ‘knee soreness’ but have since labeled it as a 'right knee bone bruise' in their latest announcement. He has been ruled out for Friday's matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers. It will be the third-consecutive game Porzingis has missed.

DONUT 2: ALL-STAR LUKA

On Thursday, Doncic added 'NBA All-Star' to his resumé for the third-consecutive year. Although Doncic's slow start to the 2021-2022 campaign resulted in him not making the All-Star game as a starter this time around, his averages of 26.0 points, 8.8 rebounds and 8.9 assists per games were too good not to have him join his peers on All-Star Weekend.

DONUT 3: MAVS TO ROLL THE DICE ON COLLINS?

On Thursday, ESPN's Bobby Marks posted his 2022 NBA trade deadline 'What to Watch and Potential Deals' piece that included an intriguing mock trade between the Mavs and the Atlanta Hawks involving big man John Collins, who has already been linked to Dallas in trade rumors this year.

DONUT 4: LUKA & MAVS LOOKING TO 'TRIM THE FAT'?

Luka Doncic came into this season out of shape, by NBA standards. After reports of Doncic entering training camp at 260 pounds, a recent note by ESPN's Tim MacMahon states that he has slimmed down by 15 pounds since October.

Despite Doncic playing himself back into shape, though, he still finds himself carrying around the constant "dead weight'' of his Dallas Mavericks supporting cast.

DONUT 5: MAVS-BLAZERS TRADE ON THE HORIZON?

With the NBA trade deadline less than one week away, how can the Mavs realistically address some of their roster issues?

Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz proposed a trade between the Mavs and Portland Trail Blazers that could be one of the more well-balanced ones we've seen during this frantic trade speculation season.

DONUT 6: ON THIS DAY, 1993

In a special two-hour ceremony celebrating his storied playing career, Larry Bird’s No. 33 Celtics jersey was retired at sold-out Boston Garden.

DONUT 7: ALL-STAR RESERVES NAMED

Alongside Luka Doncic, here is who will come off the bench at the All-Star Game in Cleveland on Feb. 20.

DONUT 8: RAPTORS BLITZ BULLS

All-Star reserve guard Fred VanVleet scored 21 points and dished out nine assists in a win over the Chicago Bulls. VanVleet became the first undrafted All-Star since Ben Wallace was named to the 2006 Eastern Conference All-Star team.

DONUT 9: HEAT BEAT SPURS, RECLAIM TOP SPOT IN EAST

With the Bulls loss, the Miami Heat jumped back into a tie for first place in the Eastern Conference with a 112-95 win over the San Antonio Spurs. All-Star reserve Jimmy Butler scored 17 points.

DONUT 10: HAWKS COOL OFF NBA-BEST SUNS

All-Star starting guard Trae Young dropped 43 points as the Atlanta Hawks won their eighth game in their last nine with a 124-115 win over the 41-10 Phoenix Suns. Chris Paul had 18 & 12, while Devin Booker scored 32.

DONUT 11: GOLDEN STATE GRABS WIN VS. KINGS

In a Northern California battle, Steph Curry and Klay Thompson combined for 43 points in a win over the Sacramento Kings. Draymond Green was named as an All-Star, but announced on TNT that he will opt out of the game due to injury.

DONUT 12: UP NEXT

The Mavs are back in action on Friday night against the Philadelphia 76ers. Tipoff is set for 9:00 p.m. CT. Can the Mavs bounce back from back-to-back horrendous losses? With MVP-candidate Joel Embiid in town, it certainly won’t be easy.

