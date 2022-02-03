Trade to 'Trim the Fat’: Luka Doncic Slims Down, But Carrying Mavs 'Dead Weight'

Luka Doncic has worked himself back into great physical shape this season, but now he's not getting the help he needs from his Dallas Mavericks' supporting cast with less than a week remaining until the NBA trade deadline.

Luka Doncic came into this season out of shape, by NBA standards. After reports of Doncic entering training camp at 260 pounds, a recent note by ESPN's Tim MacMahon states that he has slimmed down by 15 pounds since October.

Despite Doncic playing himself back into shape, though, he still finds himself carrying around the constant "dead weight'' of his Dallas Mavericks supporting cast.

After having a fantastic start to the calendar year in January, the Mavericks (29-23) have fallen into a funk, having lost four out of their last seven games, including back-to-back embarrassing losses to the Orlando Magic (12-41) and Oklahoma City Thunder (16-34). In those two losses, Doncic is averaging 37.0 points, 9.0 rebounds and 10.5 assists while shooting 52.7 percent from the field and 40.9 percent from three-point range.

All of that from the Mavs' franchise superstar, and yet it still wasn't enough to beat two of the worst teams in the league.

“It’s just my bad,'' Luka said after the OKC loss. "This game is on me. My worst defensive game of the season.”

Yes, but ...

If all of this sounds familiar, it's because that's exactly what has happened to the Mavs over the last two postseasons - Doncic goes nuclear offensively, while still sharing the ball multiple times as well, but those potential assists to wide-open shooters end with the same unfortunate result ... Clang, clang, clang.

And then we (and Luka) are all left wishing Luka could've done even more.

Using the term 'dead weight' for Doncic's entire supporting cast probably isn't fair, because he has gotten a considerable amount of consistent help from Jalen Brunson, who has taken his game to the next level ahead of his unrestricted free agency this summer and should be considered for Most Improved Player honors. The Mavs have gotten good contributions from a few others when completely healthy as well, but again, it's the consistency that's the issue. And Doncic himself has said that he needs to be better defensively to help his team even more than he already does.

All of that said, though, the Mavs' roster has simply not been good enough for Dallas to be viewed as a true contender anytime soon.

Players like Kristaps Porzingis, Dorian Finney-Smith Tim Hardaway Jr., Maxi Kleber, Reggie Bullock, Dwight Powell - they are all fine and capable. But as has been the problem for three straight years now, all these guys are playing a notch up on the totem pole from where they would ideally be on a real contender. Dallas might end up winning close to 50 games before this regular season is over, but the same issues will resurface at some point if the Mavs don't make some changes, even if only marginal, at the trade deadline, which is less than a week away.

Some of these roster shortcomings can be chalked up to bad luck, like Hardaway Jr. breaking his foot and requiring surgery, or Porzingis missing the last handful of games due to a right knee bone bruise. But the other shortcomings have to simply be chalked up to a lack of overall, consistent talent. The Mavs can't afford to make it to the playoffs this season, have Luka Doncic put on a masterful show yet again, and still go home early because guys couldn't make wide-open looks when they need them the most.

The Dallas front office is planning to keep Brunson and Finney-Smith around long-term, according to what owner Mark Cuban told DallasBasketball.com this week. That is a fine strategy to have, especially if other teams are trying to low-ball the Mavs for those players. But it doesn't mean that Dallas has to be content with the rest of its roster, hoping that things will just magically click at the right time and stay consistent. Standing pat at this trade deadline would be a mistake.

The Mavs need a breath of fresh air and some new blood. Doncic did his part by trimming his own fat in recent months. We'll see if Cuban and general manager Nico Harrison can do the same with their roster in the coming days.