Insurance Concerns Remain Obstacle for Luka Doncic's Slovenia Participation
Luka Doncic is set to begin a $207.1 million supermax contract that he signed with the Dallas Mavericks. It has been the source of complications for the Slovenian basketball federation ahead of their upcoming FIBA participation.
It still remains to be seen how much the insurance for Doncic's contract will cost the Slovenian basketball federation in order to participate in FIBA World Cup qualifying games.
The Secretary General of the Slovenian basketball federation Secretary, Raso Nesterovic, shared some insight into the complications the program faces with the insurance for Doncic and Goran Dragic.
"We have one of the biggest stars in the basketball world on the team, who are ready to sacrifice their days off in the middle of summer, but we have not yet received information on where, how, and by when we have to register and insure celebrities such as Luka Doncic and Goran Dragic," Nesterovic said.
There is optimism a solution will be reached for the Slovenian basketball federation that enables Doncic to participate. Their first matchup will be on June 30 against Croatia in Ljubljana. As the time for the matchup approaches, FIBA hasn't offered much helpful guidance in the matter.
Mavs Seek Rim Protector: Could Anthony Davis Be Trade Target?
B/R sees Anthony Davis as a "no-brainer" trade target for the Dallas Mavericks this offseason.
LOOK: Mavs’ Luka Doncic Works on Conditioning, Defense
It looks like Doncic wasn’t lying when he said he wasn’t taking much time off this summer.
Mavs Assistant Sean Sweeney Being Pursued by Jazz, Hornets
Sweeney played a big part in the Mavs turning into an elite defensive team in the 2021-22 season.
"I can't talk about the numbers because this is a completely different case from all previous ones," Nesterovic said. "And this is the main problem because we don't have any information from FIBA on how to get the number."
"Unofficially, they even told us to try to agree with the club. I believe that we will find a solution, as it is in everyone's interest to see Luka Doncic playing for Slovenia in the World Cup qualifiers and EuroBasket."
You can follow Grant Afseth on Twitter at @GrantAfseth
Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Mavericks? Click Here.
Follow DallasBasketball.com on Twitter.