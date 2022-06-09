Skip to main content

Insurance Concerns Remain Obstacle for Luka Doncic's Slovenia Participation

The NBA contract of Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic has raised issues ahead of his participation with the Slovenian basketball federation.

Luka Doncic is set to begin a $207.1 million supermax contract that he signed with the Dallas Mavericks. It has been the source of complications for the Slovenian basketball federation ahead of their upcoming FIBA participation. 

It still remains to be seen how much the insurance for Doncic's contract will cost the Slovenian basketball federation in order to participate in FIBA World Cup qualifying games. 

The Secretary General of the Slovenian basketball federation Secretary, Raso Nesterovic, shared some insight into the complications the program faces with the insurance for Doncic and Goran Dragic. 

"We have one of the biggest stars in the basketball world on the team, who are ready to sacrifice their days off in the middle of summer, but we have not yet received information on where, how, and by when we have to register and insure celebrities such as Luka Doncic and Goran Dragic," Nesterovic said.

There is optimism a solution will be reached for the Slovenian basketball federation that enables Doncic to participate. Their first matchup will be on June 30 against Croatia in Ljubljana. As the time for the matchup approaches, FIBA hasn't offered much helpful guidance in the matter. 

"I can't talk about the numbers because this is a completely different case from all previous ones," Nesterovic said. "And this is the main problem because we don't have any information from FIBA on how to get the number."

"Unofficially, they even told us to try to agree with the club. I believe that we will find a solution, as it is in everyone's interest to see Luka Doncic playing for Slovenia in the World Cup qualifiers and EuroBasket."

