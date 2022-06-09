LOOK: Mavs’ Luka Doncic Works on Conditioning, Defense

It looks like Doncic wasn’t lying when he said he wasn’t taking much time off this summer.

Despite the NBA Finals still being underway, the offseason is in full swing for the Dallas Mavericks. Dallas is in the process of bringing in draft prospects for workouts, as well as weighing its options when it comes to potential trades and free agency signings.

While GM Nico Harrison is busy sorting all of that out, Luka Doncic, who received much criticism for his game shape throughout the 2021-22 campaign, is already back in the gym working on his conditioning for next season.

Despite making his third consecutive All-NBA First Team, Doncic still has areas where he can take his game to the next level. The offseason conditioning is one thing, but the other main area of focus is going to be on the defensive end of the floor.

"I think defense has got to be way better for me," said Doncic, who was targeted on that end throughout the playoffs.

"Honestly, I think I made a huge step this year defensively, but there's so much room for improvement. I've got to be way better there. I think that's one spot that can take us to the next level."

Doncic is right to acknowledge how much he's improved on defense. Defensive ability isn't his issue; Sometimes it might just be fatigue, and other times it might be a case of him lacking focus due to arguing with officials over a missed call that can't be changed. But when Doncic is engaged and actually trying, he can more than hold his own on defense:

It's up to GM Nico Harrison to make Doncic's job easier next season by adding more talent to the roster. Although adding an All-Star caliber player would be nice, the Mavs would benefit greatly from just having a few more reliable role players so coach Jason Kidd can extend his playoff rotation when needed. If Doncic's burden on offense can be decreased, that's more energy he'll be able to channel towards defense.

"Yeah, I'm involved," said Doncic when asked about potential personnel changes this summer. "It'll be both ways, two-way conversations with Nico (Harrison), Fin (Michael Finley) and (Jason Kidd)."

When it comes to roster changes, Doncic can only control so much, though, as other players have to decide for themselves if they want to play in Dallas or not.

But one thing Doncic is in full control of now is how he takes care of his body and further enhances his game this offseason, as his quest to hoist the Larry O'Brien trophy continues.