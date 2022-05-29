The Dallas Mavericks' 2021-22 season came to an end after being eliminated by the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Finals. For Luka Doncic, it won't be long before he's back in action.

Doncic made his intentions to play in the upcoming EuroBasket 2022 for Slovenia clear during his exit interview. If he is healthy enough to participate, he intends to play for his country's national team when there are opportunities to do so.

"I always say - if I'm not injured or anything, I'm going to play for the national team," Doncic said.

It will be a short turnaround for Doncic after the Mavericks' elimination from the playoffs. He begins practicing on June 15 with the Slovenian men's national team before competing in the 2023 FIBA World Cup European Qualifiers.

"In 15 days, we'll start practicing," Doncic said. "Then we have the World Cup Qualifiers, then we have some break, and then we have to get ready for the EuroBasket. A busy summer."

Doncic participated in the Tokyo Olympic Games last summer with the Slovenian national team. He put on a show and even scored 48 points against Argentina — the second-highest individual scoring performance in Olympic men's basketball history.

Last year, Slovenia lost to France 90-89 in the Olympic men's basketball semifinals in a heartbreaking fashion. Doncic recorded the third triple-double in Olympic men's basketball history with 16 points, 10 rebounds, and 18 assists.

There will be plenty of intriguing action for Doncic and the Slovenian men's national team as a member of Group B — consisting of Germany, Hungary, Lithuania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and France.

Slovenia will play against Croatia on June 30 and Sweeden on July 3 before facing off with the teams in Group B from September 1-7. The top four teams will advance to the knockout stage in Berlin from September 10-18.

Doncic is coming off a 2021-22 NBA season with averages of 28.4 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 8.7 assists. He will look to get off to a stronger start in 2022-23 by having his conditioning level where it needs to be after failing to do so entering this season.