Mavs LISTEN: Luka Doncic Chasing Greatness; Josh Green Earning More Minutes

As Luka Doncic continues his historical start to the season, Josh Green is showing major signs of development and earning more minutes. The Mavs Step Back crew discusses the Dallas Mavericks riding a four-game win streak.

The Dallas Mavericks, despite some ugly play during the first nine games of the season, find themselves with a 6-3 record as they prepare to take on the Orlando Magic at Amway Center on Wednesday.

The biggest reason the Mavs have been able to overcome some near-meltdowns and rattle off four consecutive wins is the historic play of Luka Doncic, who lead the lead with an average of 36 points per game. Teams keep throwing the kitchen sink at Doncic defensively, but it hasn’t mattered, as the 23-year-old “savant,” as his teammate Spencer Dinwiddie calls him, has a counter for any scheme used against him.

Doncic is already second all-time when it comes to most 30+ point games to start a season (9), and he’s 14 more away from catching Wilt Chamberlain (23) for first on that list. Doncic is also currently the only player in NBA history to hold career averages of at least 25 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

On the latest episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast, Dalton Trigg and Drew Johnson talk about Doncic’s greatness, Mavs’ continuous slow starts, the timely development of Josh Green, Dinwiddie not being able to get any calls so far and Kevin Durant’s trash talk with Theo Pinson.

Listen to the entire episode below, and be sure to subscribe wherever you listen to you podcasts:

