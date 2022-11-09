Dallas Mavs vs. Orlando Magic: 3 Big Things to Watch

The Dallas Mavericks (6-3) are set to take on the Orlando Magic (2-9) on Wednesday in part of the NBA's Wednesday slate.

The Mavs previously defeated the Magic 114-105 earlier in the season. Luka Doncic finished with a season-high 44 points while dishing out five assists. Tim Hardaway Jr. also scored 21 points, with Dorian Finney-Smith (13) and Spencer Dinwiddie (12) both reaching double-figures.

The Magic are coming off a 134-127 loss to the Houston Rockets, which puts them in a tie for having the NBA's worst record. Orlando lost despite receiving 30 points from Paolo Banchero with Franz Wagner (23) and Terrence Ross (21) combining for an additional 45 points.

Here are three key things to monitor when the Mavs take on the Magic on Wednesday.

3. Center Rotation Without Christian Wood

The Mavs will be without Christian Wood likely for both games of their two-game road trip. He sustained a left knee sprain during the team's win over the Brooklyn Nets on Monday. How will this ultimately Dallas' center minutes?

JaVale McGee had a one-game stint coming off the bench but returned to the first unit against the Nets. However, he is averaging a career-low 9.5 minutes per game. He has played for a total of seven minutes over his previous two games and hasn't cracked double-figures since Oct. 27.

Luka Doncic was noticeably frustrated with McGee after the big man lofted what should have been a routine post entry pass straight to the defense — resulting in a wasted possession. Doncic seemed to express frustration to the coaching staff on the sideline. McGee was quickly subbed out and never returned.

Dwight Powell has been relied upon more recently, and has offered positive impact in the process. Maxi Kleber continues to be an option to utilize in small ball lineups. Against a bigger Magic team, the Mavs will have some choices to make when it comes to lineups.

2. Will Paolo Banchero Play?

The top threat the Magic deploy is Paolo Banchero, but he may not be available to play on Wednesday due to an ankle injury that he suffered during Monday's loss to the Rockets. He is considered questionable to play against Dallas.

Banchero has scored at least 30 points in consecutive performances and is averaging 23.5 points on the season. The Mavs were the first team to contain him below the 20-point threshold after scoring he previously met the mark in all of his performances to begin his NBA career.

If Banchero is unable to play, the Magic will be forced to rely on Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr., and Ross to shoulder more of the scoring responsibility. Can other talents like Jalen Suggs, Bol Bol, or Mo Bamba step up?

With the Mavs not having Wood available to play, the Magic's jumbo lineups could be a more effective weapon throughout the matchup. Working the ball inside could be a point of emphasis while also getting a big game from Wagner or Ross from deep would help their efforts.

1. How Will Magic Approach Defending Luka Doncic?

When a player scores 44 points in a previous matchup as Doncic did against the Magic, it's safe to assume there has to be a change in approach coming. Changing things up is far from a guarantee to work, especially considering how many ways Doncic can attack a defense.

Doncic got creative with his approach against the Magic in their initial matchup this season. He recorded a season-high 13 post-up possessions and often looked to hunt smaller perimeter players but also knew he had a strength advantage against their bigs like Bol Bol.

The Magic do not have ideal personnel to handle Doncic in traditional ball screen coverages and also lack great options for switching. Perhaps Orlando looks to send double-teams more often? If so, will the Mavs' supporting cast talents be ready to make plays off the catch?

