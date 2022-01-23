Skip to main content

'Pivotal' NBA Trade Deadline Coming for Mavs, Says Salary Cap Expert

The NBA trade deadline is coming up in less than three weeks, and according to one salary cap expert, it could be a pivotal one of the Dallas Mavericks' future.

The Dallas Mavericks have forged their way into 'stealth' contender status this season thanks in large part to the night-and-day difference they've had in their defense from this year compared to the last couple of years. However, Dallas still needs to make some upgrades to its current roster around superstar Luka Doncic if it wants to end a decade-long drought of not being able to win a playoff series.

On Saturday, HoopsHype's salary cap expert and consultant Yossi Gozlan joined the Mavs Film Room Podcast to talk about some of the most pressing issues the Mavs face with the NBA trade deadline less than three weeks away.

“It doesn’t feel like it (right now), but I do think this trade deadline is a lot more pivotal to the Mavs future than people would think," said Gozlan.

"It’s a lot easier to move on from your impending free agents than to re-sign them and deal with the finances later. If I had to guess, I think Dallas does make some trade involving at least one of (its) upcoming free agents.”

Jalen Brunson and Dorian Finney-Smith are the main two upcoming Mavs free agents being referred to there. Both Brunson and Finney-Smith have been playing well enough lately that Dallas would rather not have to trade them, according to a report from NBA reporter Marc Stein. However, unless the Mavs find a way to trade Tim Hardaway Jr.'s four-year, $72 million contract, it will be hard for them to keep both players.

Recommended Articles

USATSI_17537165
Play

'Pivotal' NBA Trade Deadline Coming for Mavs, Says Salary Cap Expert

The NBA trade deadline is coming up in less than three weeks, and according to one salary cap expert, it could be a pivotal one of the Dallas Mavericks' future.

16 seconds ago
16 seconds ago
USATSI_17536523
Play

Mavs Film Room: How Doncic & Dallas Can Overcome Clutch Challenges

As good as the Dallas Mavericks have been lately, they still struggle a good bit when put in clutch situations. DallasBasketball.com's latest Mavs Film Room walks you through how they can overcome these challenges going forward.

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
USATSI_17507705_168388359_lowres
Play

Rising in Contention: Dallas GAMEDAY Mavs vs. Grizzlies

This January game is important for the Western Conference Standings.

7 hours ago
7 hours ago

Mavs owner Mark Cuban hasn't paid the luxury tax in over a decade, so it's hard to believe that he'd break that streak to keep a roster together that has yet to get out of the first round of the playoffs. If the Mavs don't make any trades and gives Brunson and Finney-Smith what their market values figure to be, they could potentially be over $60 million into the luxury tax.

“The Mavs need to figure out if these will be positive value contracts going forward,” said Gozlan. “I would lower expectations a little bit on the return for either of (Brunson of Finney-Smith, due to the fact that other teams will need to be willing to pay them.)"

On the podcast, Gozlan also explores a possible Brunson trade to the New York Knicks that gets the Mavs their 2023 pick back and possibly Mitchell Robinson. His theory is that this would help the Mavs overcome the NBA's Stepien Rule restrictions that is preventing them from trading any first-round picks before 2025. Doing this particular deal with New York could allow the Mavs to trade their 2022 and 2024 first-round picks in a bigger deal if the opportunity arrises. Brunson's connection with the Knicks is something we've covered extensively at DallasBasketball.com.

You can listen to the entire conversation right here:

USATSI_17537165
News

'Pivotal' NBA Trade Deadline Coming for Mavs, Says Salary Cap Expert

16 seconds ago
USATSI_17536523
News

Mavs Film Room: How Doncic & Dallas Can Overcome Clutch Challenges

2 hours ago
USATSI_17507705_168388359_lowres
News

Rising in Contention: Dallas GAMEDAY Mavs vs. Grizzlies

7 hours ago
dallas d
News

Mavs Trade for a 'Star' - or For What A Luka Title Run Really Needs?

Jan 22, 2022
6DA82C7C-B6C0-4846-BBEC-271702D24032
News

Mavs Roundtable: Should Dallas Risk a Lakers' Westbrook Trade?

Jan 22, 2022
01fs2cc3nvcp33nxhnam
News

Mavs Trade Prospect Myles Turner Talks Injury Status & NBA Rumors

Jan 21, 2022
16425605463226
News

Can Mavs Outbid Lakers in Jerami Grant Trade?

Jan 21, 2022
mavs lac huddle
News

‘Crunching Numbers’: Where Do Mavs Rank Among NBA’s Best?

Jan 21, 2022