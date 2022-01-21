Mavs Donuts: Is Dallas a 'Stealth NBA Contender'?

Here's your fresh batch of ‘Mavs Donuts,’ where we look at 12 of the NBA's biggest storylines for today, including what's going on with the Dallas Mavericks.

DONUT 1: MAVS SCORCHED BY SUNS

The Mavs' four-game winning streak ended Thursday night in a 109-101 loss to the Phoenix Suns, who hold the NBA's best record. Dallas held a nine-point lead in the fourth quarter at one point, but Chris Paul's clutch play down the stretch, paired with the Mavs being on a second night of a back-to-back was just a little too much to overcome.

DONUT 2: GOING FOR GORAN?

The Dallas Mavericks are reportedly interested in acquiring Toronto Raptors point guard Goran Dragic. Here's a trade that might make that a reality if the Raptors don't end up buying him out at some point.

DONUT 3: TAKE A LISTEN!

On this episode of Mavs Step Back LIVE, host Dalton Trigg is joined by Kirk Henderson of Mavs Moneyball to discuss many Mavs topics, including the strategic changes that have let to Dallas’ amazing defensive efforts, how sustainable this level of play is for the rest of the season, waiting on a Goran Dragic buyout to balance out the Mavs’ bench, and much more!

DONUT 4: BIG D IN DALLAS

The Mavs have won 10 of their last 12, and have held one of the league's top defenses during this current streak. Here’s what’s behind that great surge.

DONUT 5: HOW THE MAVERICKS BECAME A STEALTH CONTENDER

Take a read of SI's Michael Pina's latest piece on this recent streak from the Mavericks, and how it’s made them a contender in the West.

DONUT 6: ON THIS DAY, 1994

The Dallas Mavericks fell to the Seattle SuperSonics in a 91-87 loss. The loss marked the Mavs' 19th consecutive loss at Reunion Arena, establishing the NBA record for the most consecutive home games lost.

DONUT 7: PELICANS TAKE BITE OUT OF BIG APPLE

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas led all scorers with 18 points and 10 rebounds as the visiting Pels beat the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Pelicans 102, Knicks 91.

DONUT 8: COULD THE 2022 DRAFT CLASS 'SHARPE'N UP?

Kentucky wing Shaedon Sharpe has the potential to re-classify and join the NBA Draft Class of 2022. Sharpe is expected to be a high-lottery pick when he is drafted.

DONUT 9: LONZO SIDELINED FOR 4-6 WEEKS

Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball suffered a torn meniscus and underwent knee surgery, keeping him for 4-6 weeks.

DONUT 10: MOREY WANTS 'IMPACTFUL PLAYER' FOR SIMMONS

Philadelphia 76ers president Daryl Morey has made his stance very clear when it comes to trading Ben Simmons.

DONUT 11: WILL THE LAKERS TRADE RUSS?

Check out this roundtable from some of SI's writers that currently breaks down the state of the Los Angeles Lakers.

DONUT 12: UP NEXT

The Mavericks are off tonight and Saturday but will pick things back up Sunday at home and host the Memphis Grizzlies. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT.