Mavs Could Clinch 50 Win Season Against Pistons

The Dallas Mavericks haven't won 50 games in a season since 2015. With a win on Wednesday, they'd achieve it.

The Dallas Mavericks (49-30) enter Wednesday's matchup against the Detroit Pistons (23-56) with 49 wins on the season. With three games remaining in the regular season, the Mavs have a chance to win 50 games for the first time since 2015.

Right now, the goal doesn't appear to be a specific number of wins. Instead, clinching home-court advantage for the first time since 2011 is of the utmost importance to the Mavericks.

“I don’t know if we’ve talked about 50 (games),” Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said. “We’ve talked about trying to get the highest seed, and that means you have to win games.”

Earlier in the season, Kidd downplayed the weight of just hitting 50 wins within a season in today's era given the implementation of the play-in tournament. However, it'd still be a benchmark to reach and build upon.

"Back in the day, it used to be the mark of a good team if you could get to 50 [wins]," Kidd said. "Normally when you get to 50, that punches your ticket to the playoffs. Now with the new format, you could be playing in the play-in games.

"Hopefully, as we go forward with the environment and culture that we're building, we'll talk about 50 and that's what we'll build on going forward."

Putting specific playoff opponents and arbitrary win counts aside, the Mavericks are focusing on playing at as high of a level as possible over their remaining three games. Against three very win-able opponents (Pistons, Trail Blazers, and Spurs), focusing on the task at hand will be key.

“We’ll just play our best basketball," Kidd said. "No matter who you play (in the playoffs) it’s going to be a tough opponent – three or four. You just hope that you play well enough to get home-court, and then you play from there.”

Luka Doncic has remained clear in his comments late in the season that he wants the Mavericks to gain home-court advantage. Dallas did not have it in their two trips to the postseason during his time with the team.

“Our goal is to get home (court) advantage, and we’re so close,” Doncic said.

Entering Wednesday's NBA action, the Mavericks hold a two-game lead over the Utah Jazz (47-32) and a 2.5 game lead over the Denver Nuggets (47-33) for the fourth spot in the Western Conference standings.