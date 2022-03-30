‘Mark Of A Good Team’: Can Mavs Capture 50-Win Season?

After defeating the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, the Dallas Mavericks are on pace for their first 50-win season since 2015.

The Dallas Mavericks demolished the Los Angeles Lakers Tuesday night. Behind a 34-point performance from Luka Doncic, the Mavericks recorded a 128-110 victory over the Lakers inside the American Airlines Center.

Dallas improved to 47-29, and with six games left in the 2021-22 campaign, the Mavericks have a good chance to reach 50 or more wins for the first time since 2015.

"Back in the day, it used to be the mark of a good team if you could get to 50 [wins]," coach Jason Kidd said during his post-game press conference. "Normally when you get to 50, that punches your ticket to the playoffs. Now with the new format, you could be playing in the play-in games.

"Hopefully, as we go forward with the environment and culture that we're building, we'll talk about 50 and that's what we'll build on going forward."

The Mavericks currently sit as the fourth seed in the Western Conference. A road victory over the 42-33 Cleveland Cavaliers and a loss by the Golden State Warriors Wednesday night could put the Mavericks in sole possession of third place.

The Warriors, who have dropped six of their last seven games, will look to end a three-game losing streak against the league-best 61-14 Phoenix Suns.

"We understand what home court is, and hopefully that is to our advantage," Kidd said. "I think we have six games [this season] left and a couple at home. To be able to protect home during the playoffs, we have been in that position before and understand that that helps you to achieve your goal — and that's to win a championship."

The Mavericks went 50-32 in 2015 but finished as the seventh seed in a tough Western Conference. Monta Ellis and Dirk Nowitzki averaged a combined 47.2 points during the playoffs, but the Mavericks sustained a 4-1 first-round defeat to the 56-26 Houston Rockets.