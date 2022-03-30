Skip to main content

‘Mark Of A Good Team’: Can Mavs Capture 50-Win Season?

After defeating the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, the Dallas Mavericks are on pace for their first 50-win season since 2015.

The Dallas Mavericks demolished the Los Angeles Lakers Tuesday night. Behind a 34-point performance from Luka Doncic, the Mavericks recorded a 128-110 victory over the Lakers inside the American Airlines Center. 

Dallas improved to 47-29, and with six games left in the 2021-22 campaign, the Mavericks have a good chance to reach 50 or more wins for the first time since 2015. 

"Back in the day, it used to be the mark of a good team if you could get to 50 [wins]," coach Jason Kidd said during his post-game press conference. "Normally when you get to 50, that punches your ticket to the playoffs. Now with the new format, you could be playing in the play-in games.

"Hopefully, as we go forward with the environment and culture that we're building, we'll talk about 50 and that's what we'll build on going forward."

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_17987366
Play

Mavs 'Maniac' Powell Crashes to Success

Healed from an Achilles injury, Dwight Powell is back to his efficient ways. DallasBasketball.com lays out why he's better than many think.

By Lance Roberson1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks
Play

Mavs Tough GAMEDAY vs. Cavs: Final Business Trip

Dallas could snag sole possession of the third seed tonight.

By Bri Amaranthus1 hour ago
1 hour ago
USATSI_17988893
Play

Jazz Choke vs. Clippers; Mavs Increase NBA Playoff Standings Lead

As the NBA playoffs get closer, the Dallas Mavericks are in the midst of a tight Western Conference race. DallasBasketball.com keeps you updated on what's happening in the standings on a nightly basis.

By DallasBasketball.com Staff9 hours ago
9 hours ago
Luka Doncic, Jason Kidd, Dallas Mavericks

Jason Kidd and Luka Doncic

Jason Kidd, Dallas Mavericks

Jason Kidd

Jason Kidd, Dallas Mavericks

Jason Kidd

The Mavericks currently sit as the fourth seed in the Western Conference. A road victory over the 42-33 Cleveland Cavaliers and a loss by the Golden State Warriors Wednesday night could put the Mavericks in sole possession of third place.

The Warriors, who have dropped six of their last seven games, will look to end a three-game losing streak against the league-best 61-14 Phoenix Suns.

"We understand what home court is, and hopefully that is to our advantage," Kidd said. "I think we have six games [this season] left and a couple at home. To be able to protect home during the playoffs, we have been in that position before and understand that that helps you to achieve your goal — and that's to win a championship."

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Lakers

Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors

Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic

The Mavericks went 50-32 in 2015 but finished as the seventh seed in a tough Western Conference. Monta Ellis and Dirk Nowitzki averaged a combined 47.2 points during the playoffs, but the Mavericks sustained a 4-1 first-round defeat to the 56-26 Houston Rockets.

USATSI_17987366
News

Mavs 'Maniac' Powell Crashes to Success

By Lance Roberson1 hour ago
Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks
News

Mavs Tough GAMEDAY vs. Cavs: Final Business Trip

By Bri Amaranthus1 hour ago
USATSI_17988893
News

Jazz Choke vs. Clippers; Mavs Increase NBA Playoff Standings Lead

By DallasBasketball.com Staff9 hours ago
USATSI_13664177
News

Mavs Coach Jason Kidd: 'LeBron James is Greatest of All-Time'

By Dalton Trigg9 hours ago
Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks
News

Mavs Record Historic Points In First Half vs. Lakers

By Grant Afseth11 hours ago
USATSI_17987361_168388359_lowres
News

Doncic, Mavs Make History by Smashing Lakers

By Bri Amaranthus12 hours ago
Jason Kidd, Dallas Mavericks
News

Lakers' Frank Vogel: 'Mavs Jason Kidd Should Be Coach of the Year'

By Grant Afseth15 hours ago
USATSI_17417082-2
News

Burke Enters NBA Protocols; Mavs Sign Brandon Knight to Hardship Contract

By Dalton Trigg15 hours ago