The Dallas Mavericks look to bounce back from an embarrassing loss to the New York Knicks as they take on the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center.

Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd made it clear that his team was going to quickly flush what happened in a 107-77 blowout loss to the New York Knicks on Wednesday night before making a trip to visit the Houston Rockets.

“We had a great homestand,” said Kidd of his team's 3-1 streak at American Airlines Center. “I don't know, sometimes you're going to lose a game and tonight was the night. ... Now we go out on the road for five.

“Our goal is to come back above 500. A lot of good things [happened] on this homestand. You can't let one game ruin that – and we're not. It's over. We'll have dinner, relax and get ready to go back to work tomorrow."

Although the Mavs have been known to bounce-back in strong fashion following disappointing losses this season, they have to make sure they don't overlook a raw-but-talented last-place Rockets team that has beaten the Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Lakers in two out of its last three games. This I-45 rivalry isn't what it used to be, but it can still be closer than the Mavs want it to be if they don't come in with the right mindset to take care of business.

© Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports Luka Doncic shoots over Julius Randle. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports Doncic and Randle debate a call with the official as Knicks beat Mavs 107-77 on Wednesday. Doncic throws an alley-oop to Dorian Finney-Smith in the Mavs' 111-103 win over the Jazz on Monday.

In 10 career games played against the Rockets, Luka Doncic is averaging 25.8 points, 10.1 rebounds and 7.1 assists while shooting just 42.9 percent from the field and 25.2 percent from deep. Although Tim Hardway Jr. (foot surgery rehab) won't be available to torch the Rockets as he usually seems to do, perhaps Spencer Dinwiddie will be able to assume that role. This will be the first time Dinwiddie has played against the Rockets since Dec. 28, 2019, when he scored 17 points and dished out 11 assists as a member of the Brooklyn Nets.

FUN NOTE: Of the Mavs' 26 losses, nine of them have been by double-digits. Dallas has bounced back to win after eight of those nine double-digit losses this season.

FLASHBACK: The Mavs lead the season series against the Rockets, 2-0. Dallas won the first matchup against Houston at AAC on Oct. 26, 116-106. The Mavs won the second game in Houston on Jan. 7 without Luka Doncic, 130-106.

INJURY REPORT, DALLAS: Jalen Brunson (right thigh contusion) is questionable; Dorian Finney-Smith (right arm contusion) is questionable. Marquese Chriss (right knee soreness) is out; Tim Hardaway Jr. (left foot surgery) is out; Frank Ntilikina (illness, non-Covid) is doubtful; Theo Pinson (right fifth finger fracture) is out.

INJURY REPORT, HOUSTON: Dennis Schroder (sprained right ankle) is questionable. Christian Wood (illness) is questionable. Jae'Sean Tate (sore left ankle) is questionable.

© Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports Luka Doncic vs. Christian Wood in the third game of the NBA season on Oct. 26. © Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports Luka Doncic drives to the cup. © Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports Luka Doncic celebrates a 116-106 win over the Rockets.

RECORDS: DALLAS MAVERICKS (40-26) VS. HOUSTON ROCKETS (17-49)

WHEN: Friday, March 11, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. CT

LOCATION: Toyota Center (Houston, TX)

TV/RADIO: BSSW, 97.1 The Eagle (KEGL)

ODDS: The Mavs are 11-point favorites vs. the Rockets.

NEXT: The Mavs continue their five-game road trip with a Sunday matinee game against a Boston Celtics team that has won four-consecutive games and eight of its last 10.

LAST WORD: Doncic's postgame thoughts after the embarrassing loss to New York:

“[Onto the] next game. We won five in a row and we had one bad game, that’s it. So we move on.”