‘It’s Over’: Coach Jason Kidd Reveals Dallas Mavs Road Goals

The Dallas Mavericks suffered a disappointing loss to the New York Knicks on Wednesday night to end their homestand.

If you hadn’t been keeping up with the Dallas Mavericks heading into Wednesday’s game, you probably wouldn’t believe they have a 24-8 record in 2022 after watching them get ran off their own home floor by the New York Knicks, 107-77.

Just two days prior, the Mavs took down the Utah Jazz, who are sitting just 1.5 games ahead of Dallas in the Western Conference standings. It was an inspiring win that seemed to set the tone for the Mavs’ chase for home-court advantage.

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks, New York Knicks, Julius Randle

Luka Doncic and Julius Randle argue over a call.

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks, New York Knicks, Julius Randle

The Knicks, and Julius Randle specifically, seem to have the Mavericks’ number lately.

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks, New York Knicks, RJ Barrett

Luka Doncic vs. R.J. Barrett

Was the blowout loss to the Knicks just an outlier? Is it just a case of New York having Dallas’ number? After all, the Mavs have only lost by double-digits three times this calendar year, and two of those times have been against the Knicks.

Whatever the reasons were for their ‘stinker,’ the Mavs are collectively flushing it as they move on to Houston on Friday.

“We had a great homestand,” said coach Jason Kidd. “I don't know, sometimes you're going to lose a game and tonight was the night. But we had a great homestand. Now we go out on the road for five.”

That five-game road-trip will be a big test for Dallas, as it features the Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets. And even though the Houston Rockets and Charlotte Hornets aren’t as formidable as the other three opponents, the Mavs have shown on a handful of occasions that they can’t afford to overlook anybody. Kidd revealed what the Mavs are hoping to accomplish before they return back to American Airlines Center on March 21 for a big game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

0FC2B677-A670-45C4-B1E4-78E1ADF6DA64

Jason Kidd deals with a frustrating loss to the Knicks.

USATSI_17862669

Spencer Dinwiddie vs. Julius Randle

C2A9327D-12E1-4C7C-9114-B45025B7D232

Luka Doncic could be an MVP finalist if he keeps up his current level of play.

“Our goal is to come back above 500. A lot of good things [happened] on this homestand,” said Kidd. “You can't let one game ruin that – and we're not.”

The Mavs have proven time and time again that they have the mental fortitude to not let a bad game or bad stretch of games keep them down. Dallas has bounced back to win after every loss in 2022, with the exception of a surprising two-game skid against the Orlando Magic and OKC Thunder in late-January. So don’t be surprised if the Mavs show up in Houston with a chip on their shoulder.

“It's over,” said Kidd. “We'll have dinner, relax and get ready to go back to work tomorrow."

