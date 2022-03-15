Mavs Donuts: Doncic Wins ANOTHER Award, Towns Scores 60, Terry Shocks Mavs Fans

DallasBasketball.com lists 12 of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Dallas Mavericks news and analysis.

When you win an award alongside Kevin Durant, you're starting off the week right. Luka Doncic earned Western Conference Player of the Week with Durant representing the east. Monday provided content galore as the two ESPN games played out closely, Minnesota Timberwolves Karl-Anthony Towns erupted for 60 points vs. the San Antonio Spurs, and former Dallas Mavericks guard Jason Terry surprised many with a shocking statement.

Tuesday's Mavs Donuts has something for every NBA fan.

Get your fresh batch!

Donut 1: Luka Doncic and Kevin Durant Named Players of the Week

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports Durant guarding Doncic Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports Durant Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports Durant vs. Sixers

The NBA announced Mavericks' Luka Doncic and Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant as the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week for March 7-13.

Doncic led the Mavericks to a 3-1 record with averages of 30.5 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 6.3 assists. On Sunday, his performance was capped off with being key in Dallas' road win over the Boston Celtics. While he finished with 26 points in that one, he had 30 points in each of his previous three outings.

Donut 2: Jason Terry Reveals His Favorite Teammate

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports Terry and Carlisle Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Harris, Terry, and Nowitzki Kevin Sousa / USA TODAY Sports Terry with the Bucks

"We were the second coming of Stockton and Malone in the way that we ran that two-man game. It was all because of you. I will forever be indebted to you."

Former Dallas Mavericks guard Jason Terry expressed those feelings in 2017 when Dirk Nowitzki joined the 30,000-points club. The duo seemed tied together for life.

Perhaps they still are, but despite Nowitzki and Terry winning the NBA championship together in 2011, No. 41 isn't the Jet's favorite teammate.

Terry shocked Mavs fans everywhere in a tribute video for Kevin Garnett's jersey retirement ceremony.

Donut 3: Mavs Move to Top 5in NBA Power Rankings

After a strong week aside from a blowout home loss to the New York Knicks, the Mavericks are coming off a successful 3-1 week. The Mavs capped this stretch off with an impressive road win over the Boston Celtics on national television, and have seemingly caught the eye of many around the league as a result.

In NBA.com's weekly power rankings, the Mavericks earned the fifth spot trailing only the Phoenix Suns, Miami Heat, Boston Celtics, and Memphis Grizzlies. After ranking seventh previously, Dallas moves up by two spots on the latest edition.

Donut 4: Karl-Anthony Towns Drops 60 Points

The self-proclaimed "best big man shooter ever" earned slight bragging right with his record-setting Monday night performance. Towns scored 60 points on the San Antonio Spurs, setting the Timberwolves' record and an NBA season high.

Donut 5: Nikola Jokic vs. Joel Embiid

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports Jokic steals the ball Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports Jokic vs. Pelicans Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports Embiid reacts to call

The lights shined bright with the Philadelphia 76ers and Denver Nuggets set to compete on ESPN. Despite the Nuggets' season-long injury issues, the game lived up to the hype as both teams battled it out until the last minute.

Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid, the two frontrunners for the MVP (as they were last season), didn't disappoint with their individual performances, as Jokic recorded 22 points, 12 rebounds, and eight assists; Embiid with 34 points, nine rebounds, and four assists.

Ultimately, Jokic's signature clutch play drove the game home.

Donut 6: Trae Young Scores 46 Points

Trae Young continues to scratch and claw the Atlanta Hawks into playoff position. The ice-cold Young scored 46 points on the Portland Trail Blazers, going a remarkable 11-11 from the charity stripe. After Young's impressive performance, the Hawks have a 34-34 record, which is good enough for ninth in the Eastern Conference.

Donut 7: On This Day

Former Mavs center JaVale McGee had quite the NBA career. As a member of the Washington Wizards, he swatted 12 shots in a 98-79 loss to the Chicago Bulls on March 15, 2011.

Donut 8: Draymond Green Returned

After missing 30 games due to a back injury, Golden State Warriors Draymond Green returned to action Monday evening. With Green out, the Warriors slipped to the third-best team in the Western Conference.

Donut 9: Stephen Curry Scores 47 on Birthday

Most people get cake on their birthday. However, Stephen Curry got the keys to the bakery as the Warriors beat the Washington Wizards 126-112. Although the victory was sweet, Curry's 47 points on 7-14 3-point shooting finished as the chef's kiss.

Donut 10: Mavs Catch Jazz in Standings

The Jazz fell to the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks, putting them even with the Mavs in the West standings with a 42-26 record. With the Jazz playing the Bulls next, and the Mavs playing the Nets without Kyrie, Dallas could have sole possession of the fourth-seed by Wednesday night.

Donut 11: Shades of 2011

Nowitzki embraces Marion Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Nowitzki celebrates Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Nowitzki drives past Bosh

Although there is still a lot of basketball left to be played, it just feels like there's something special happening with the Mavericks right now.

The Mavs (42-26) have a 26-7 record since New Year's Eve with statement wins over the Denver Nuggets, Golden State Warriors (3x), Chicago Bulls, Memphis Grizzlies (2x), Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat, Utah Jazz and most recently, the Boston Celtics in a playoff-like 95-92 win on the road. And aside from two inexplicable blowout losses to the New York Knicks, every other loss during that span was by single-digits and very-much winnable.

Donut 12: What's Next for Mavs?

The Mavs face the Kyrie Irving-less Brooklyn Nets Wednesday night. Will the Mavs take advantage of the Nets' misfortune or will Durant play the spoiler?