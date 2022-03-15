Skip to main content
Karl-Anthony Towns Sets Timberwolves Franchise-Record, NBA Season-High With 60 Points

The NBA now has a new standard for most points scored by a player in a game this season.

Timberwolves forward Karl-Anthony Towns logged an NBA season-high 60 points on Monday night in a 149–139 win over the Spurs. He also set a new Minnesota franchise record, passing his previous career-high of 56 against the Hawks in 2018.

The three-time All-Star efficiently dominated the game in a variety of ways, shooting 19-of-31 from the field (7-of-11 from three) and 15-of-16 at the free throw line. He also contributed 17 rebounds and three assists.

The explosive performance guided Minnesota, the No. 7 seed in the West, to its 40th win of the season, and increased the team’s four-game lead over the eighth-place Clippers.

Towns has been on a tear this season as the focal point of a young Timberwolves squad brimming with potential and eager to break out as one of the best teams in the conference. On the year, KAT has averaged 24.3 PPG, 9.8 RPG, 3.8 APG and 1.2 BPG on 33.6 minutes a night.

