Mavs Still Experimenting with Luka Doncic's Late-Game Supporting Cast

The Dallas Mavericks have posted a 2-2 record through four games, with three requiring late-game situations to decide the outcome. The two close losses the Mavs endured both ended with a possible game-winning step-back 3-pointer from Luka Doncic. The lone clutch victory required overtime.

In late-game situations, it's pivotal to maximize advantages without giving up something fatal. Much of this can be determined by the personnel a team deploys in its lineup. For the Mavs, they've often opted to favor having a shooting big that can handle switching on defense.

The Mavs have played roughly 17 minutes of gameplay that qualify as a clutch situation this season. The leaders in minutes in those situations include Doncic (16.8), Reggie Bullock (16.8), Dorian Finney-Smith (15.5), and Maxi Kleber (15.3). There has been situational usage of Spencer Dinwiddie (8.1), Christian Wood (6.9), and Tim Hardaway Jr. (4.5) at times, too.

Much attention has been placed on Wood's involvement in late-game lineups, given the Mavs have played three of their four games requiring them. He wasn't on the floor for the remainder of the Mavs' overtime victory over the Nets after checking out at the 2:17 mark with Hardaway coming in as the final member of the lineup.

Despite having five fouls, that wasn't part of the rationale for Wood not finishing the game. Mavs coach Jason Kidd just liked what he saw from the group that was on the floor, as explained in the post-game availability.

"That was with the group that was playing — they were going,” Kidd said of the closing lineup against the Nets. “With the depth that we have, someone’s got to sit. Someone’s got to be unselfish or sacrifice.

“It wasn’t just C-Wood, and that just shows the character of this group. We’re going to see a lot of different combinations as the season goes on to see who can deliver down the stretch.”

There has been a significant amount of early success achieved by the Mavs when Wood has shared the floor with Doncic. Dallas has outscored opponents by a 49-point margin in the 62 minutes the two have played together, which is the best among the team's two-man combinations by a 13-point margin. Later in the season, it's likely the team's best combinations to close will involve Wood if this success continues.

Kidd was impressed with how Doncic managed the game throughout clutch time, including the trust he showed to make a kick out to Reggie Bullock for a possible game-winning corner 3-pointer against the Nets.

“I thought he really controlled the game, but I thought the trust with his teammates, especially that last play to somehow some way find Reggie for a wide-open look,” Kidd said. “You can say, why didn’t Luka shoot it? But it just shows his trust level in his teammates. And then after that, to trust his teammates to knock down all the shots. We made three in a row in overtime. He delivered.”

Part of the issue the Mavs faced in their two losses was the amount of pressure applied on Doncic to take the big shot. Having Wood on the floor in future go-ahead situations would offer another tough shot maker and short roll playmaker that can be deployed in the two-man game. That's what the ideal scenario looks like in the long run. In the meantime, getting acclimated and building continuity on both ends is key.

Kidd has shown a willingness to experiment with lineup combinations from an overall standpoint, not just in clutch situations, too. The decisions are subject to change as the NBA season progresses. In the meantime, the spotlight will surely remain on Wood's playing time and role given his early impact.

“We’re going to look at different lineups and see what’s better for the team,” Kidd said during training camp. “The season is where you can get those answers.

“It’s one thing to have continuity, but also being able to have answered the question of can two bigs play together, can they start together, can you go with C-Wood at the five, start him at the five. So we’ll look at a couple of things.”

