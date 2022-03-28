Skip to main content

Not Satisfied: Will Doncic, Mavs Pass Warriors in West Standings?

The Dallas Mavericks have put themselves in a favorable position with just seven games remaining in the NBA regular season.

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks (46-29) are feeling good after defeating the Utah Jazz (45-30) on Sunday night to take hold of the fourth seed in the Western Conference.

“I think you learn this as the years go on,” said Doncic about his team being able to come up big in important games. “But obviously some games you are not going to do good as you want. You’re really motivated, you want to give your best on every possession, and you just play basketball. That’s the best way to play basketball.”

With seven games remaining, the Mavs are now focused on catching the Golden State Warriors (48-27), who currently occupy the third seed in the West. Given that the Warriors’ upcoming schedule brutal, and the fact that they won’t have Steph Curry back for at least another week, the Mavs could potentially jump into third place as early as Wednesday night if everything breaks the right way.

On today’s episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast, host Dalton Trigg breaks down the Mavs’ big win over the Jazz, including Doncic’s big night, Reggie Bullock having arguably his best game of the season, and Dallas’ perimeter defense shutting down Donovan Mitchell.

From there, Trigg previews the Mavs’ matchup against the struggling Los Angeles Lakers (31-43). With both LeBron James and Anthony Davis listed as doubtful on the injury report, Dallas should be able to reduce its magic number — which is the amount of Mavs wins or Minnesota Timberwolves (43-33) losses needed to clinch a playoff spot — to two.

Also, what’s the deal with certain analysts trying to discredit how good Doncic has been this season? A rant on that, Doncic’s MVP candidacy and much more is included in today’s show.

