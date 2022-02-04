Skip to main content

Mavs Luka Doncic Selected for 3rd NBA All-Star Appearance

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic might not be a starter this year, but he will still get to add 'NBA All-Star' to his career resumé for the third-consecutive season.

When it comes to Luka Doncic, there aren't many other superlatives that can be used to express just how special he is. The 22-year-old Dallas Mavericks superstar has already recorded two All-NBA First Team appearances, as well as numerous signature game-winning moments, both in the regular season and the playoffs, and a franchise record-breaking number of triple-doubles.

USATSI_14053353
USATSI_15690682

On Thursday, Doncic added 'NBA All-Star' to his resumé for the third-consecutive year. Although Doncic's slow start to the 2021-2022 campaign resulted in him not making the All-Star game as a starter this time around, his averages of 26.0 points, 8.8 rebounds and 8.9 assists per games were too good not to have him join his peers on All-Star Weekend.

Doncic joins an exclusive list of six players to earn three All-Star appearances before turning 23 years old. That list includes: Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Shaquille O’Neal, Isiah Thomas, Kyrie Irving, Anthony Davis... and now Doncic.

In his first All-Star appearance during the 2019-2020 season, Doncic put up eight points and four assists while shooting 3-of-6 from the field in nearly 18 minutes of action. In his second All-Star appearance last season, Doncic again scored just eight points, shooting 3-of-7 from the field, but he doubled his assists by dishing out eight of them in 32 minutes.

Recommended Articles

USATSI_14053353
Play

Mavs Luka Doncic Selected for 3rd NBA All-Star Appearance

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic might not be a starter this year, but he will still get to add 'NBA All-Star' to his career resumé for the third-consecutive season.

3 minutes ago
3 minutes ago
674C10BB-B505-4A18-AEC9-FDBD6D6E2C83
Play

Mavs' Porzingis OUT vs. Sixers; How Bad Is Injury?

The Dallas Mavericks will be without Kristaps Porzingis during the team's Friday matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers.

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
USATSI_17607498
Play

Trade to 'Trim the Fat’: Luka Doncic Slims Down, But Carrying Mavs 'Dead Weight'

Luka Doncic has worked himself back into great physical shape this season, but now he's not getting the help he needs from his Dallas Mavericks' supporting cast with less than a week remaining until the NBA trade deadline.

4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-02-03 at 5.45.12 PM
USATSI_14053265
USATSI_15690385

As a reserve, will Doncic put on more of a show this time to remind everyone of how starter-worthy he is? Although that is possible, Doncic's demeanor in All-Star games so far in his career has been very laid back. He's just there to relax, throw a couple of alley-oops, attempt a couple of step-back threes, and rub elbows with his superstar buddy Nikola Jokic.

Despite missing multiple games this season due to ankle injuries and being in the NBA's COVID protocols, Doncic has led the Mavs to a 29-23 record, good for fifth-place in the Western Conference standings so far. With just 30 games remaining, Dallas trails Utah by just two games with three head-to-head matchups vs. the Jazz left on the schedule.

USATSI_14053353
News

Mavs Luka Doncic Selected for 3rd NBA All-Star Appearance

3 minutes ago
674C10BB-B505-4A18-AEC9-FDBD6D6E2C83
News

Mavs' Porzingis OUT vs. Sixers; How Bad Is Injury?

3 hours ago
USATSI_17607498
News

Trade to 'Trim the Fat’: Luka Doncic Slims Down, But Carrying Mavs 'Dead Weight'

4 hours ago
snow dallas
News

NBA Source: Sixers Flight to Dallas Delayed; Impact on Game Day? Mavs Trade Deadline Donuts

5 hours ago
dirk 1
News

Mavs Legend Dirk Nowitzki Admits He Should Have Retired Sooner

19 hours ago
USATSI_17607503_168388359_lowres
News

‘Didn’t See It Coming’: Mavs Fall to Thunder Despite Doncic's 40 Points

19 hours ago
hug or luka
News

LISTEN: NBA All-Star Discussions & Mavs Week in Review

23 hours ago
4C002308-7391-4213-86C7-D0F8608D21B2
News

NBA Power Rankings: Are Mavs Already Better Than Jazz?

Feb 2, 2022